    Georgia winners and losers after another heartbreaking loss to Alabama

    By Connor Riley, DawgNation,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGPTL_0vod2avE00

    Loser: Georgia’s first-half offense

    In three games against Power 4 opponents this season, Georgia has just one first-half touchdown.

    By comparison, Alabama scored four on its first four possessions on Saturday.

    We’ll get to those issues later, but Georgia’s offense has put a lot of pressure on its defense this season.

    And Saturday night, the defense finally wilted. It led to Georgia’s first regular season loss since the 2020 season.

    Read more at DawgNation .

