It was a pretty crazy summer here in Grand Rapids, largely due to the debut season of the brand-new outdoor amphitheater, the Acrisure Amphitheater. The new 12,000-capacity venue sits on the Grand River riverfront in the heart of downtown, and before the season started, people had many concerns about the venue and its impact on the city.

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But now that the debut season has wrapped up, 43 shows later, one thing is for certain: this place is a hit. The venue surpassed all expectations, exceeding attendance estimates by nearly100,000 people. Now that plenty of people have had a chance to experience the venue, here’s what they really think .

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Acrisure Amphitheater Reactions: The Amphitheater

Let’s start at the amphitheater itself. We posted on our Facebook page asking for feedback, and we got very few negative reactions. People were impressed with the theater’s design, noting that whether you sat on the lawn or near the front, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. I saw MGK on the lawn and Billy Idol on the floor; both were excellent experiences, and commentators echoed that view.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

People were impressed with the food, though many mentioned their displeasure with the prices of the food and drinks, which led people to pregame at bars before the show. But perhaps the most surprising thing people raved about from day 1 were the bathrooms inside the venue.

READ MORE: What Happens When It Rains At Acrisure Amphitheater

Yes, people raved about the women’s room specifically, saying there were finally enough stalls for everyone and that lines were minimal, unlike most venues. All bathrooms were clean, and each stall had lighting to show when it was empty, along with cool lighting overall, as shown below.

Hilarie Carpenter / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

It has also served as a community meeting place, hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show and ArtPrize’s finale. It bodes well for a place for all ages to gather, with many of these events free.

Acrisure Amphitheater Reactions: The Acts

Lionel Richie got things kicked off back in May with its debut concert, but since then, the amphitheater has brought a wide range of acts, from concerts to comedy to a family movie night. It has shown it can bring in class acts for every genre, and it has resonated with people.

Based on our posts, the acts people were most content with were Lionel Richie, Mumford and Sons, Billy Idol, Godsmack, John Mellencamp, Ke$ha, Santana/Doobie Brothers, MGK, and the Dave Matthews Band. The Dave Matthews Band had two sold-out shows back-to-back, and Mumford and Sons also sold out.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

Acrisure Amphitheater Reactions: Parking & Noise

Before the amphitheater’s debut show, the number one thing everyone was talking about was parking. How would the city fare when a massive influx of people came downtown for a concert, on top of other concerts and general nightlife? Apparently, pretty dang well.

Many people say they never had an issue, with many claiming to have their own “secret spots” in addition to using ride-sharing apps and city transportation. It wasn’t without detractors; many weren’t fans of the parking prices, and parking and walking are deal-breakers for some. But generally, things went fine. It will be interesting to see how things go when a functioning soccer stadium is thrown into the mix.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

But the biggest controversy to come out of this entire thing has undoubtedly been the noise the venue produces, with sound complaints leading to legal disputes. Many people aren’t bothered by the sound, with some residents saying they “live next to it, it’s not that loud” and “didn’t affect me one bit”.

READ MORE: Why Grand Rapids Amphitheater Shows Can Go So Late

But others say it’s “too loud” and they “can hear it from miles away”, citing the amphitheater’s special ordinance that allows it to exceed the city’s established sound levels. A judge sided with the residents that the amphitheater needs to be quieter, and it will be interesting to see how this case proceeds into next season.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Live in Concert with the Grand Rapids Symphony. / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media

But it became such a big deal that during MGK’s concert, he explicitly called out the neighbors that didn’t like the noise, proclaiming he’d play loud all night until they cut him off (and they did at 11:01). But for online chatter to have reached an artist shows how much of a lightning rod issue this had become.

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All in all, for something that had so much speculation, concern, and distaste leading up to its opening, I’d say the Acrisure Amphitheater people had about as good a debut season as they’d get.