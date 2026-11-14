It’s officially soup season in Michigan! The days have gotten shorter, the last of the leaves are starting to fall, and with the weather cooling down, now you can warm up with this little-known Michigan-made classic: Senate Bean Soup.

I’m surprised at just how few Michiganders have heard of this historic soup recipe. You’re probably thinking, “How great could a simple bean soup be?” Well, just ask the folks in Washington D.C., where this famous soup has been on the Senate dining room menu daily for over 100 years !

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Why aren’t more people talking about this soup and its historic ties to Michigan? You’d think this would be a staple on menus this time of the year, especially at places like Russ’or Zoup! eateries across the state. Just like no one’s heard of Michigan’s signature sandwich, the Cuidighi, why are Michiganders sleeping on this iconic soup recipe?

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While no one can confirm the true origins of Senate bean soup, we do know the dish has been served daily since 1903. According to Thumbwind in 2003,

The Washington Post invited Michigan Senator Carl Levin for lunch and a talk about one [of] Michigan’s great agricultural exports. Levin noted that it was almost a Patriotic duty to sample the soup from time to time.

Kinde, Michigan – Bean Capital of the World

Found documents show the recipe for the famous soup specifically calls for “Michigan Navy Beans”. Perhaps then-Michigan Senators were pushing for Michigan agriculture to be recognized as America’s “bean capital” as the small community of Kinde was known for producing the white navy beans called for in the recipe.

Fun fact, there’s only been one day when the soup was not served: September 14, 1943, when wartime rations left Michigan navy beans scarce.

The Famous U.S. Senate Restaurant Bean Soup Recipe

2 pounds dried [Michigan] navy beans

4 quarts hot water

1 1/2 pounds smoked ham hocks

1 onion, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

salt and pepper to taste

“Wash the navy beans and run hot water through them until they are slightly whitened. Place beans into pot with hot water. Add ham hocks and simmer approximately three hours in a covered pot, stirring occasionally. Remove ham hocks and set aside to cool. Dice meat and return to soup. Lightly brown the onion in butter. Add to soup. Before serving, bring to a boil and season with salt and pepper. Serves 8.”

So, I suggest you make a big ol’ pot of Senate Bean Soup on the next chilly and drizzly fall day we have, and see what all the buzz is about. Who knows, it could be your next favorite soup!