First, I have to say I was surprised by just how many Kalamazoo locals don’t know where the intersection known as the “Spaghetti Bowl“ is. Even more surprising? Some seemed downright offended to learn such a nickname existed!

“I have lived here my whole life and same, never heard it. My son called it that and I was like, ‘What?’“ – Collen F. via Facebook

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Well, I’m sure we’re about to upset an entirely new group of locals with this next bit of news. Some major changes are coming to Kalamazoo’s western gateway, better known as the Spaghetti Bowl.

Kalamazoo Plans to Convert South and Lovell Streets to Two-Way Traffic

The City of Kalamazoo’s “Streets For All” project is continuing to reshape the downtown landscape. Over the last several years, we’ve watched the City add new bike lanes, change traffic patterns, update curbs and signage, and introduce other major traffic-calming measures.

It’s been an adjustment for all of us, to say the least. But once the dust settles, I think we’ll all agree these changes are for the better.

Right now, Kalamazoo Ave. downtown is under construction as crews work to convert it from a one-way to a two-way street. But it turns out that’s not the only downtown street getting a traffic makeover. A couple of other familiar roads are also in for some big changes! Did you know about this? If I did, I certainly forgot.

Read More: Kalamazoo Street Signs Reveal City's Hidden Districts

In a post by the City of Kalamazoo on November 12, the City is asking for feedback on the new planned traffic pattern:

As part of Kalamazoo’s Streets for All initiative, South and Lovell will be converted to two-way traffic. We’re exploring opportunities to improve safety, accessibility, and connections for people walking, biking, driving, and using public transportation.

I didn’t realize these streets were part of the plan, too! Honestly, I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around this one and trying to picture what it will all look like once the changes are complete.

Spaghetti Bowl Aerial – Kalamazoo/Google Earth

Both Lovell and South streets are adjacent to the Spaghetti Bowl, a nickname commonly used to describe a complicated intersection where multiple roads come together in a confusing web of traffic patterns.

According to the City’s website, “Preliminary design and community engagement activities are now underway, with proposed options expected in 2027″, with construction expected to last from 2028-2030. Find more details on the West Gateway project and how to voice your opinions and suggestions here.