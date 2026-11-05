90s Kids Have Another Chance to Meet the Original Pink Ranger in West Michigan

After having to cancel her scheduled 2025 appearance, actress, writer, and director Amy Jo Johnson is expected to make her Grand Rapids Comic Con debut this November.

Johnson is best known for her role as the original Pink Ranger in the U.S. version of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She also played Julie Emrick in the hit ’90s drama Felicity, Jules Callaghan in the Canadian police series Flashpoint, and the title character in the 1996 Disney Channel favorite Susie Q, a nostalgic gem fans still talk about to this day.

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The Original Pink Ranger Is Coming to Grand Rapids

I’m not exactly a convention-goer myself. I’m not that type of nerd, and I mean that as a term of endearment! However, when I heard Amy Jo Johnson was scheduled to appear at Grand Rapids Comic Con last year, I thought maybe this was my window.

Read More: Great Lakes Comic Con Ends After Founder Michael DeSantis Dies

Growing up as a ’90s kid, I idolized Amy Jo! I watched the Power Rangers every day after elementary school, and Susie Q was the golden era of Disney Channel Original Movies. Hey Disney, give the people what they want and release Susie Q on DVD!

Sadly, Amy Jo had no choice but to cancel her 2025 appearance in Grand Rapids due to a death in the family. Obviously, our hearts went out to Amy and her family.

That’s why I’m so excited to hear that Amy Jo is once again set to greet fans at the annual Grand Rapids event, which takes place November 13-15 this year. While this won’t be Amy’s first time visiting fans in The Mitten, it is her first time attending the Grand Rapids event.

Fans can expect special panels, vendor booths, and of course photo ops with you favorite stars! Celebrity appearances include: