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NFL

Ross Tucker breaks down a chaotic NFL week and the Jeffrey Simmons move in Chicago

By Audacy Sports,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqV1k_1GnlgHwZ00


Former NFL offensive lineman and NFL insider Ross Tucker joins Jim Costa and Jon Jansen to break down a chaotic week across the league. After rubbing salt in the wound over the 76ers defeating the Pistons, Ross weighs in on the NFC North arms race, naming the Chicago Bears the best team in the division following their blockbuster acquisition of Jeffrey Simmons.

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