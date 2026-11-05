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NFL
Baltimore adds Jacoby Brissett with Lamar Jackson hurt and the AFC North stays stacked
By Audacy Sports,5 days ago
Doug Karsch, Gator Anderson, and producer Khang run through a rapid-fire slate of NFL hot topics, starting with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Jacoby Brissett following Lamar Jackson’s injury. The crew debates whether Brissett gives Baltimore a realistic shot to stay afloat in a stacked AFC North, and if the Minnesota Vikings need to strike a trade for Kirk Cousins, Mac Jones, or even kick the tires on a blockbuster move.