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Stuff The Bus Returns Dec 5 At Crossroads Mall To Fill A Bus With Gifts For Kids 6-18
By Dana Marshall,4 days ago
Your holiday shopping trip could help make the season brighter for a Southwest Michigan child and give your own kids a lesson in kindness that won’t fit in a gift bag.
103.3 KFR is teaming up once again with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan and Kalamazoo Metro Transit, with a new location this year: The Crossroads Mall for Stuff the Bus. We’ve got the bus. Now we need your help filling it with holiday gifts for local kids.
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When and Where Is Stuff the Bus in Portage?
Join us Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Crossroads Mall parking lot, outside the first-floor Macy’s entrance. Look for the Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus waiting to collect your donations.
We’re collecting gifts for boys and girls ages 6–18, and every donation is a chance to bring a little extra joy to a local child’s holiday.
Turn Holiday Shopping Into a Family Tradition
While you’re checking off your holiday shopping list, consider adding a gift for a child in our community. Better yet, let your kids help choose it.
Picking out something another child would love is a simple, hands-on way to show kids what giving looks like. For a few minutes, “Can I have this?” becomes “Do you think someone would like this?” That’s a holiday win.
Your gifts don’t have to come from The Crossroads Mall. Wherever you shop, bring your donations by and help us Stuff the Bus.
Join Your Favorite Local Radio Personalities
Personalities from 103.3 KFR, 107.7 WRKR, and 102.5/104.9 The Block will broadcast live as we collect gifts for Southwest Michigan children.
Stop by, say hello, and help turn a bus full of gifts into a whole lot of holiday smiles.
Need a little shopping inspiration? Scroll down for gift ideas.
Stuff The Bus 2026
- Date: Saturday, December 5th, 2026
- Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
- Location: Crossroads Mall parking lot in front of Macy’s 1st floor entrance
Christmas/Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids Ages 6-18
- Air pump for bike and/or balls
- Basic watch
- Bike lock/chain
- Board games
- Books
- Bus Tokens
- Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.
- Cologne/perfume
- Drawing/art supplies
- Gift cards
- Headphones
- Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)
- Journals/diaries
- Movie tickets
- Nail polish
- Personal hygiene items
- Sports equipment
- Teens’ fashion scarves and hats
- Wallets
Important Note: Most people purchase gifts for small kids. Please remember that the older teens need gifts as well.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery