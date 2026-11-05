Stuff The Bus Returns Dec 5 At Crossroads Mall To Fill A Bus With Gifts For Kids 6-18

Your holiday shopping trip could help make the season brighter for a Southwest Michigan child and give your own kids a lesson in kindness that won’t fit in a gift bag.

103.3 KFR is teaming up once again with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan and Kalamazoo Metro Transit, with a new location this year: The Crossroads Mall for Stuff the Bus. We’ve got the bus. Now we need your help filling it with holiday gifts for local kids.

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When and Where Is Stuff the Bus in Portage?

Join us Saturday, December 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Crossroads Mall parking lot, outside the first-floor Macy’s entrance. Look for the Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus waiting to collect your donations.

We’re collecting gifts for boys and girls ages 6–18, and every donation is a chance to bring a little extra joy to a local child’s holiday.

Turn Holiday Shopping Into a Family Tradition

While you’re checking off your holiday shopping list, consider adding a gift for a child in our community. Better yet, let your kids help choose it.

Picking out something another child would love is a simple, hands-on way to show kids what giving looks like. For a few minutes, “Can I have this?” becomes “Do you think someone would like this?” That’s a holiday win.

Your gifts don’t have to come from The Crossroads Mall. Wherever you shop, bring your donations by and help us Stuff the Bus.

Join Your Favorite Local Radio Personalities

Personalities from 103.3 KFR, 107.7 WRKR, and 102.5/104.9 The Block will broadcast live as we collect gifts for Southwest Michigan children.

Stop by, say hello, and help turn a bus full of gifts into a whole lot of holiday smiles.

Need a little shopping inspiration? Scroll down for gift ideas.

Read More: Michigan Families Are Still Searching for These 9 Teens, Their Photos Could Help

Stuff The Bus 2026

Date: Saturday, December 5th, 2026

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Location: Crossroads Mall parking lot in front of Macy’s 1st floor entrance

Dana Marshall and Mark Frankhouse

Christmas/Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids Ages 6-18

Air pump for bike and/or balls

Basic watch

Bike lock/chain

Board games

Books

Bus Tokens

Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.

Cologne/perfume

Drawing/art supplies

Gift cards

Headphones

Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)

Journals/diaries

Movie tickets

Nail polish

Personal hygiene items

Sports equipment

Teens’ fashion scarves and hats

Wallets

Important Note: Most people purchase gifts for small kids. Please remember that the older teens need gifts as well.