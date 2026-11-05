Think Michigan Drivers Are Speed Demons? Study Finds It's True

Oh, Michigan and its roads. There’s plenty to complain about—construction season, potholes that will do more than pop your tires, bridges that devour cars, drivers who don’t know how to merge, drivers who don’t use their turn signals, just… other drivers in general.

One thing that’s less of an issue in Michigan though? Slow drivers.

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Now, whether that’s a good or bad thing depends on your personal need for speed. But according to a new study, Michigan drivers are among the fastest in the U.S.

The Study That Puts Michigan in the Fast Lane

The study looked at real-world driving speeds across the globe using data from the Google Routes API. Instead of just looking at speed limits, the researchers mapped out both long-distance and urban routes at various times of day to find out how fast people are actually driving.

READ MORE: These Are Michigan’s Top 5 Drunkest Counties – Is Yours On the List?

Turns out, U.S. drivers are the fastest in the world, averaging 68.1 miles per hour on long-distance routes.

How Michigan Driving Speeds Compare to the Rest of the U.S.

Within the U.S., states out West dominate the top of the speed charts. Here are the five states with the fastest average speeds:

Wyoming – 72 mph New Mexico – 71 mph Idaho – 70.5 mph South Dakota – 70.4 mph Florida – 69.4 mph

Michigan, though is not far behind—matching the national average and outrunning most of our Midwest neighbors:

Michigan – 68.1 mph Wisconsin – 61.8 mph Illinois – 65.8 mph Ohio – 67.1 mph

Why Do Michiganders Drive So Fast?

Part of the reason for that? Michigan has some of the highest highway speed limits in the region. While Illinois and Indiana top out at 55 mph in many urban areas, and Ohio posts 65 mph, Michigan highways often allow 70 or even 75 mph.

☝BELOW: DISCOVER MICHIGAN’S MOST DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS☝

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But here’s something interesting: those speed limits aren’t just randomly chosen. The Michigan Department of Transportation actually bases them on how fast drivers are already going. So in a way, we set our own pace. More on that here.

What else could be leading to Michigan’s fast-driving habits? Maybe it’s the long, rural stretches of highway—or maybe it’s car culture in general. After all, this is the birthplace of the American auto industry.

Out-Of-Staters Are Noticing

If you’re not from around here, the pace can be a bit… alarming. As one New England transplant recently asked in a Michigan subreddit: “Do Speed Limits Even Matter Here?” User InterestedHandbag writes,

Hey Michigan, so I just moved here and I’m wondering why everyone drives so quickly? For example it’s a 70 mph speed limit and everyone is doing 75-85… I’m confused as to how I’m supposed to drive here, since I’m from the New England area. Do I cruise at speed limit on the right or do I just follow everyone else? Do the police not care?

Some of the responses? Classic:

“The key is to be neither the fastest nor slowest car out there.”

“Can’t get us all if we all do the same speed. Welcome to Michigan.”

“I’ve always wondered when I see MSP actually have someone pulled over how ridiculously fast they must have been going.”

So what do you think? Is our collective lead foot a problem—or do you prefer it to crawling behind a slowpoke?

Just Because Everyone’s Speeding Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

It’s worth noting: even though speeding is common on Michigan highways, it’s still illegal. Going over the posted limit can absolutely get you pulled over—and ticketed (yes, even for 5 miles over…)

And the Slowest Drivers in the U.S. Award Goes To…

Oh, and in case you’re wondering: the slowest drivers in the U.S. live in New Hampshire, where the average speed is just 52.8 mph. Check out the full map of state-by-state speeds here.