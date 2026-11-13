1 of 3

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In September, B2K star Raz B and his wife Mona Li, announced the sad passing of their 3-month-old son, Astro. Now, the infant’s cause of death has been determined, according to a report from People.

According to a statement from the Fulton County Medical Examiner obtained by the outlet on Nov. 12, Raz B and Mona Li’s son died of “asphyxia due to airway obstruction.” The 3-month-old’s death was also ruled as an “accident.”