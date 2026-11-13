1 of 3

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Tyra Banks is back on the market. According to TMZ, the former supermodel and her longtime boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, have called it quits after seven years of dating. Banks, 52, confirmed the split to the outlet on Nov. 12, responding “Yeah” when asked if she was “single.”

Despite the breakup, the SMiZE Cream founder appeared to be in great spirits, smiling as she stepped out in a chic cream suit jacket, with beautiful blonde curls cascading around her face. When asked whether she had started dating again since the split, Banks smiled and replied:

“Maybe I am, [but] hell no am I online dating, girl, that’d be crazy!”

The model went on to explain that her friends have encouraged her to give the celebrity dating app Raya a try.

“I’m like, ‘What the hell is a Raya?’” she quipped. “No, but I am dating. It’s nice to be single, it’s been a while.”