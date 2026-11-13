Microsoft services are slowly returning after a massive outage affected millions worldwide.

Maryland Senator Van Hollen officially challenges Chuck Schumer for Senate majority leader.

A DC physician opened fire near Logan Circle, wounding multiple people before taking his own life.

From a global tech meltdown to a leadership fight on Capitol Hill, Sybil Wilkes delivered the headlines that matter in her latest “What We Need to Know” segment. Here’s a closer look at each story.

Microsoft Services Slowly Return After Global Outage

Microsoft services are gradually coming back online after a massive global outage on Thursday disrupted work for millions of people. Users are starting to receive delayed Outlook emails and Teams messages, but intermittent disruptions continue as technicians work through a large backlog. The company has extended its delivery window to 48 hours to clear the queue. Officials confirmed that no malicious activity caused the outage. Small business owners, remote workers, and anyone who depends on these platforms should expect some lingering delays as systems fully recover.

Van Hollen Challenges Schumer for Senate Leadership

On Capitol Hill, Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen officially announced his run for Senate majority leader. He is the first Democrat to formally challenge longtime leader Chuck Schumer. Van Hollen pointed to voter demands for change after the midterm elections. He argued the party must move away from the status quo and do more to champion working families. The challenge sets up a pivotal closed-door leadership vote in December in Washington. For voters who turned out in the midterms expecting results on jobs, wages, and the cost of living, the outcome could shape how the party sets its priorities.

Gunman Identified in Deadly Logan Circle Shooting

Police have identified the gunman behind the deadly shooting rampage near Logan Circle as emergency room physician Dr. Matt Lambert. Investigators say Lambert fatally shot his building manager inside a gym following a dispute with his homeowners association. He then fired from the balcony of his seventh-floor apartment, wounding four bystanders. Lambert barricaded himself inside his apartment, fired at officers, and set the unit on fire before taking his own life. The violence has left neighbors and families shaken as the community begins to heal.

NFL Week 10 Kicks Off

On the gridiron, Week 10 of the NFL season opened with the Washington Commanders edging the New York Giants in a Thursday night thriller. Sunday’s slate begins overseas in Munich, where the Detroit Lions face the New England Patriots. Next up is an NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza will make his first start for the Las Vegas Raiders against Seattle. The weekend wraps up with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

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