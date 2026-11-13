Tyra recently ended her relationship with businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin after several years together.

She's now open to dating and feeling feminine again, rejecting the idea that love has an age limit.

Banks emphasizes that starting over at 52 is possible and encourages women to pursue fresh beginnings.

Source: Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tyra Banks is making it clear that she isn’t closing the door on love, even as she enters a new season of life on her own.

The supermodel recently opened up about her relationship status during an interview with HOT 97. When asked about the biggest lesson she has learned from love, Banks revealed that she and businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin are no longer together.

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At 52, she said she had reached a point where she was comfortable focusing on her family, including her mother and son. For a while, she wasn’t interested in dating or putting energy into another relationship. But her outlook has changed.

“I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over it,” Banks shared. “But now I’m like, you know what? It’s not too late.”

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She added that she is enjoying feeling feminine again and getting back into the dating scene. Her message was simple: Life doesn’t have to stop at a certain age, and there’s always room for a fresh start.

Banks later confirmed her relationship status again when TMZ caught up with her in New York City on November 12. She told the outlet, “I am dating. It’s nice to be single. It’s been a while.”

The news marks the end of a relationship that first attracted public attention in 2019. Banks and Bélanger-Martin were spotted having dinner together at New York restaurant Hutong that October, although they had reportedly been seen together in Los Angeles months earlier.

The Canadian businessman has held leadership positions at several companies and co-founded private investment firm Groupe W Inc. The couple generally kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but they occasionally appeared together at public events, including the 2022 TIME 100 Gala.

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Their relationship also included business and family life. In 2024, Banks told PEOPLE that she had been living and working with Bélanger-Martin in Australia. He also held a leadership role at her ice cream company, SMiZE Cream.

Banks previously spoke warmly about his support. In 2023, she revealed that he wanted to throw her a big 50th birthday celebration, although she preferred a family trip to Disneyland. A year later, she credited him with helping her work through moments of self-doubt as a business owner.

Now, Banks appears ready to embrace dating on her own terms. And at 52, she is reminding women that starting over doesn’t come with an expiration date.

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Tyra Banks Reveals Single After Years With Louis Bélanger-Martin was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com