1 of 3

Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Vivica A. Fox is ready to give love another shot, and this time, she’s letting the cameras come along for the ride. The 62-year-old actress is joining a star-studded lineup for Season 2 of Netflix’s The Later Daters, premiering Dec. 30. Also joining the cast are Christie Brinkley, Margaret Cho, Caroline Rhea and musician Pebe Sebert, mother of pop star Kesha.

What is The Later Daters about?

Executive-produced by Michelle Obama, the reality dating series follows the women as they navigate the highs, lows and unexpected surprises of dating later in life,“as they try for their second (or third, or fourth) chance at love,” according to the show’s synopsis.

Leading the romantic adventures is Harvard-trained behavioral scientist and relationship coach Logan Ury, who returns after helping singles navigate the dating scene during the show’s first season in 2024.

“Whether navigating the highs and heartbreaks of modern romance for the first time in years or getting a second chance at love, these women prove that finding a real connection has no expiration date,” the synopsis from the streamer reads, according to People.