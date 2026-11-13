Source: Source: Latto/@latto

For the 52nd Fine AF list, we’ve got Chloe Bailey leading it, looking like Santa’s personal baddie! She’s dropping her Christmas-themed look to promote her new Christmas song “Mrs. Claus Don’t Have 2 Know.”

After years of being a Disney star, Madison Pettis posted another reminder that she’s all grown up and as beautiful as ever. Michael B. Jordan is the face of the Armory Collection jewelry line this week, and we must admit, that hot face is distracting us from the jewelry.

Melyssa Ford proves that she’s still that girl as she enters a new decade of life. Finally, rapper Latto made it hard to look away from the screen after sharing a close look at one of her risqué performance outfits! Latto is certainly giving ‘Big Mama’ energy.

Here is Vol. 52!

1. Chloe Bailey, 28

Chloe Bailey has clearly been a very bad girl this year and has no doubt ended up on Santa’s naughty list.

We know this photo is supposed to be about the jewelry, but Michael B. Jordan’s fineness is distracting us from the bling.

3. Crystle Stewart, 45

If there is anyone that can wear the heck out of this dress, it’s Crystle Stewart honey.

4. Ricco Ross, 68

Beauty In Black star Ricco Ross know he look too good. He need to give us the recipe to being 68 and looking this fine.

5. David Vann

Now we know everybody is loving A Diffferent World star Cornelle Young IV, but we’re here to tell you…he has a brother name David Vann who is just as fine as he is.

6. Madison Pettis, 28

Madison Pettis is giving us the all-in-one package by serving us face and hair in these photos.

7. Tamala Jones, 51

Actress Tamala Jones looked absolutely stunning at the DesignCare Gala this week.

8. Anthony Dalton, 46

Sistas actor Anthony Dalton looks like he would be the perfect view to wake up to in the morning!

9. Phaedra Parks, 53

Now we know Phaedra Parks leaves a clean plate whenever she eats up a look. This blonde hair is everything on her!

10. Melyssa Ford, 50

Melyssa Ford is a true showstopper with this body. She showed that she’s still got it as she strutted into her first day of being 50.

11. Michael Cooper Jr., 24

If Michael Cooper Jr. doesn’t grab your attention with his style, he’ll certainly swipe you off your feet with his dashing smile.

12. Walt “Clyde” Frazier, 81

Alright now! NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier is looking fresh and clean for Kith at 81 years old.

13. Jorja Smith, 29

Jorja Smith was looking delectable this week for her performance in Brazil!

14. Syndey Harper, 29

If the color bronze was a person, model Syndey Harper would definitely be it. And those eyes have our full attention.

15. Chef Kwame Kwame Onwuachi, 37

When he’s not cooking delicious meals up in the kitchen, you can catch Chef Kwame looking dapper and suited.

16. Aniya Harvey, 24

Since her departure from Love Island, Aniya Harvey has been blossoming beautifully and we love that we have a front row seat to the view.

17. Anthony Joshua, 37

We’ve said it before, but we don’t mind saying it again…Anthony Joshua is one handsome fella. And can we talk about those abs being imprinted into the shirt.

18. Gabrielle Sterling, 30

Gabrielle Sterling is reminding us that she is body and beauty goals this week! We guess she’s going on our 2027 mood board.

19. Tyriq Withers, 28

Tyriq Withers knows he’s got that it factor, and beyond his good looks we also love his down to earth spirit and humble attitude.

20. Latto, 27

Latto just stay looking fine everywhere she go. We’re convinced she don’t have no bad days!