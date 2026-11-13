Cleveland leads the NFL in penalties with 82 accepted infractions, including 41 pre-snap mistakes that sabotage drives.

Deshaun Watson returns as starter with an impressive record of five fourth-quarter game-winning drives this season.

The rushing game needs improvement—Quinshon Judkins averages just 3.3 yards per carry while the defense allows 130.6 rushing yards per game.

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Cleveland Needs to Get Back on Track Before the Bye Week

The Cleveland Browns have reached a critical point in their season. After a promising 5-2 start, consecutive losses have left Cleveland searching for answers.

Next up? The Houston Texans, who visit Huntington Bank Field on Sunday, November 15.

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At 5-4, the Browns remain firmly in the AFC playoff conversation. However, another loss would send Cleveland into its bye week riding a three-game losing streak.

The good news? Houston enters the matchup at 3-5, and the Texans have weaknesses Cleveland can exploit. The bad news? The Browns have struggled with some of the same problems throughout the season.

Slow starts, costly penalties and an inconsistent rushing attack continue to plague us. Meanwhile, the defense has started showing cracks after carrying the team through much of the season.

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One question Cleveland has answered is who will start at quarterback.

Head coach Todd Monken confirmed that Deshaun Watson will return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s loss to New Orleans. Watson has cleared concussion protocol and will face his former team on Sunday.

Watson has engineered five fourth-quarter game-winning drives this season. However, Cleveland cannot continue relying on late-game heroics.

With playoff positioning and momentum at stake, here are five keys to a Browns victory over the Texans on Sunday.

The 5 Keys

1. Start Fast and Stop Playing From Behind

The Browns have made a habit of digging themselves into early holes. That needs to change immediately.

Against New Orleans last week, Cleveland managed just 19 first-quarter yards while committing 25 penalty yards.

The defense also needs to establish itself early. Houston averages 26.1 points per game, so another sluggish start could prove costly.

Cleveland cannot keep waiting until the fourth quarter to play its best football.

2. Clean Up the Penalties, Especially Before the Snap

This might be the most frustrating issue facing the Browns.

Cleveland leads the NFL with 82 accepted penalties through nine games, including 41 presnap infractions. The Browns have also committed 17 false starts.

Those mistakes kill drives, create difficult down-and-distance situations and give opponents free opportunities.

The Browns have enough problems moving the football without repeatedly making things harder on themselves.

At some point, discipline must become more than a weekly talking point.

3. Don’t Let Houston Find Its Running Game

Houston enters Sunday’s matchup ranked 29th in rushing offense, averaging just 87.1 yards per game.

That should favor Cleveland. Unfortunately, the Browns haven’t exactly dominated against the run themselves.

Cleveland allows 130.6 rushing yards per game. Last week, New Orleans managed 141 yards on the ground despite entering with its own rushing struggles.

The Browns cannot afford to make another struggling rushing attack look like a powerhouse.

Force Houston into predictable passing situations and make C.J. Stroud beat the defense through the air.

4. Establish the Run, and Figure Out Quinshon Judkins

Speaking of struggling rushing attacks, Cleveland has plenty of work to do.

Quinshon Judkins has rushed for 385 yards and three touchdowns through eight appearances, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry.

His reduced second-half involvement against New Orleans also raised questions about Cleveland’s offensive approach. Was that simply a product of game circumstances, or is this becoming a trend?

Calling Judkins a bust would be premature. However, the Browns need more production from their running game and better opportunities for their young back. With Deshaun Watson returning as the starter, establishing the run becomes even more important.

Watson has already taken 33 sacks this season. A reliable rushing attack could ease that pressure and create more manageable passing situations.

Bottom line, Cleveland cannot expect Watson to carry the offense every week.

5. Keep It Close and Let Deshaun Watson Work His Fourth-Quarter Magic

Deshaun Watson is officially back under center, and the Browns know what he brings to close games.

Watson has led five fourth-quarter game-winning drives this season, helping Cleveland build a 5-3 record in his eight starts.

Those late-game performances have become one of the biggest storylines of Cleveland’s season.

Head coach Todd Monken reaffirmed his confidence in Watson this week, confirming his return after missing the New Orleans game.

Now Watson gets an opportunity to face the franchise that originally drafted him.

Of course, Cleveland would prefer to avoid another dramatic finish. But the Browns have struggled to build comfortable leads throughout the season.

If Sunday becomes another one-possession battle, Cleveland needs to give Watson the ball with a chance to win.

His track record this season suggests that’s a situation the Browns can embrace.