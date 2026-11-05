15 Black Hits From 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees

Joseph Okpako / Prince Williams / Rick Kern / Getty

The list of nominees for induction into the annual Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced, and we are very proud to see a few of our favorite melanated faces getting their due recognition.

We’d like to give a major salute to Kandi Burruss, Maurice Starr, will.i.am, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Ne-Yo and the surviving members of War for their inclusion on the shortlist for 2027.

They join a wider list of nominees from all backgrounds and genres, including Pete Bellotte, Shannon Rubicam and George Merrill of Boy Meets Girl, Andreas Carlsson, Tom Douglas, Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein, Richard Gottehrer, Bob McDill, Tor Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen of Stargate, Mike Stock, Matt Aiken and Pete Waterman of Stock Aitken Waterman, Dan Wilson, Toni Wine, Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley of America, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, Boy George, Vince Gill, Lady Gaga, P!nk, Shakira, Sia, Jack White, Dusty Hill and ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard. While the competition may be stiff indeed, we’re holding out hope that many of the songwriters representing for the culture will make it to the induction phase.

Each nominated songwriter qualified based on the golden rule that their first commercial release be at least 20 years old. Those eligible to vote will cast their ballots from now until midnight EST on December 14, 2026, choosing up to three nominees in each of the songwriter and performing songwriter categories. The winners will then accept their awards at the 2027 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City.

On the slight chance of being an influence on the nominations, we put together a list of the best hits from the Black nominees for a quick musical lesson on why they definitely deserve induction. The proof is in the pen!

Take a look below at some of our favorite hit songs from the Black nominees on the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame shortlist:

TLC – “No Scrubs” (1999)

Songwriter: Kandi Burruss

Destiny’s Child – “Bills, Bills, Bills” (1999)

Songwriter: Kandi Burruss

New Edition – “Candy Girl” (1983)

Songwriter: Maurice Starr

New Edition – “Is This The End” (1983)

Songwriter: Maurice Starr

The Black Eyed Peas – “Where Is The Love?” (2003)

Songwriter: will.i.am

John Legend – “Ordinary People” (2005)

Songwriter: will.i.am / John Legend

Usher (feat. will.i.am) – “OMG” (2010)

Songwriter: will.i.am

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – “The Message” (1982)

Songwriter: Grandmaster Melle Mel / Duke Bootee

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – “Freedom” (1980)

Songwriter: Grandmaster Melle Mel

Beyoncé – “Irreplaceable” (2006)

Songwriter: Ne-Yo

Rihanna – “Take A Bow” (2008)

Songwriter: Ne-Yo / Stargate

Ne-Yo – “So Sick” (2006)

Songwriter: Ne-Yo / Stargate

War – “Low Rider” (1975)

Songwriter: War (Thomas Sylvester “Papa Dee” Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Moris “B.B.” Dickerson, Lonnie Jordan, Charles Miller, Lee Oskar and Howard E. Scott)

War – “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” (1975)

Songwriter: War (Thomas Sylvester “Papa Dee” Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Moris “B.B.” Dickerson, Lonnie Jordan, Charles Miller, Lee Oskar and Howard E. Scott)

War – “The Cisco Kid” (1973)

Songwriter: War (Thomas Sylvester “Papa Dee” Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Moris “B.B.” Dickerson, Lonnie Jordan, Charles Miller, Lee Oskar and Howard E. Scott)