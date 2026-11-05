DOJ Civil Rights Division Leader Jumps Ship Following Massive Midterm Loss

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When President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice stopped being a law enforcement body that operated outside the president’s direct authority. Instead, the DOJ became Trump’s personal legal arm, used to wage lawfare against his political rivals and to enforce the pro-MAGA culture war. The DOJ’s civil rights division instantly reversed its mission. Instead of tackling civil rights cases that involved anti-black systemic racism or any other discrimination of marginalized people, it began dropping those cases in favor of any case it could get its hands on that involved anti-white or anti-conservative discrimination — or, in other words, discrimination that exists squarely in the white and fragile imagination.

Anyway, now that the midterm elections have spelled doom for the MAGA world, and Republicans control nothing but the White House, at least one lawyer from the Justice Department’s civil rights division is jumping ship, and she’s a high-ranking member of that department.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has resigned from her post, Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed.

ABC 7 described Dhillon as “a conservative attorney who oversaw a radical reshaping of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, celebrated the mass departures of career lawyers and spearheaded sweeping investigations into elite universities.”

Basically, she was the chief of the DEI police.

In April 2025, just a few months after Trump’s inauguration, the Civil Rights Division saw a mass exodus of more than 100 attorneys who up and resigned from the department due to its sudden shift in focus to the wide world of white grievance. Dhillon, at the time, called it the “biggest single personnel self-purge in DOJ history.”

From ABC:

Dhillon accused the past administration of pursuing a misguided liberal agenda and welcomed the departures of attorneys not aligned with the Trump administration’s priorities, saying in an interview last year with conservative pundit Glenn Beck that “the job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws — not woke ideology.” During her tenure, the Civil Rights Division scrapped police reform settlements and investigations, and launched probes into universities the Trump administration saw as improperly prioritizing diversity and inclusion, discriminating against white applicants in the admissions process and failing to crack down on antisemitic conduct on campus. Her pressure campaign against schools led to numerous settlements, and in one case, the resignation of the president of the University of Virginia. She also led an effort to pressure states to turn over detailed voter records despite repeated court losses.

Mind you, this was Dhillon, a Sikh woman, performing a Sikh prayer at the RNC last year, prompting fierce and easily predictable Republican backlash.

Yeah — I doubt she wanted that video revisited as xenophobic conservatives seethe over their massive midterm losses.

Now, it’s unclear why she decided to go full “My name Bennett, and I ain’t in it” just two days after the major partisan shift in U.S. politics. Perhaps she’s worried because Democrats like Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to become the next chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Republicans flat-out that it’s time for them to “lawyer up,” and we know if Democrats find their spines and actually do start trying to hold this administration accountable for its glaring corruption, DOJ lawyers will likely be among the first ones getting subpoenaed.

In fact, Garcia formally announced his bid to chair the investigative panel in a letter to colleagues Thursday.

“Accountability and affordability go hand in hand. When the government is corrupted for personal gain over the public interest, Americans lose trust and taxpayer dollars are wasted,” Garcia wrote. “Our Committee must expose that corruption, protect the public, and help deliver a government that works for everyone, not just the wealthy and well-connected.”

From Politico:

Garcia has said he wants to probe the federal contracts awarded to members of President Donald Trump’s family; the series of pardons Trump granted early in his second term; cryptocurrency-related profits collected by the president; and Trump’s acquisition of a Qatari 747 jet to serve as an interim Air Force One. He also plans to ramp up the House investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as well as those who facilitated his crimes.

Garcia has signaled he intends to investigate Trump’s inner sanctum as well, including White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief Stephen Miller, along with Trump’s son-in-law and foreign envoy Jared Kushner. He has mentioned Corey Lewandowski — along with Lewandowski’s old boss, former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, as ripe targets for inquiry over allegations of a pay-to-play scheme.

Again, we can’t say for certain that any of this has anything to do with why Dhillon packed her bags and made a break for it, but if there was ever a time to make that decision, this is it.

Don’t be surprised if others in or connected to the Trump administration follow suit.

DOJ Civil Rights Division Leader Jumps Ship Following Massive Midterm Loss was originally published on newsone.com