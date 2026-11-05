Letitia James Taps Former Diddy Prosecutor To Lead Cornell Sex Assault Probe

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The New York attorney general’s office has brought in a prosecutor with experience handling some of the country’s most high-profile sex crime cases to lead its criminal investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Cornell University.

Jacqueline Kelly, a Cornell graduate and former federal prosecutor, will have decision-making authority over the investigation into claims that seven male students sexually assaulted a female student (Jane Doe) at a Chi Phi fraternity party in 2024. The accused students have denied wrongdoing, CNN reports.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Kelly’s appointment Wednesday, saying the investigation would be “guided only by the facts, the evidence, and the law.”

James called Kelly a seasoned prosecutor with experience overseeing cases from investigation through trial, and said she would lead a “fair and comprehensive investigation.”

Kelly said all New Yorkers deserve a fair and thorough inquiry.

And Kelly brings a résumé that suggests she has seen some things. She was the first chief of the civil rights unit created within the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan in 2021. Before leaving that office last year, she oversaw criminal investigations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard and former pain-management doctor Ricardo Cruciani, who was accused of sexually abusing numerous patients. Combs was acquitted of sex trafficking but convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Kelly also handled organized crime cases.

The appointment follows Gov. Kathy Hochul’s announcement that an outside lawyer would lead the investigation and present evidence to a grand jury if warranted. The attorney general’s office has limited criminal jurisdiction, making Kelly’s specialized experience particularly significant.

She will remain a partner at Boies Schiller, the law firm she joined last year, while working with a team from both the attorney general’s office and the firm. Boies Schiller has represented several survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, including Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who died by suicide.

But the appointment does not necessarily answer whether James can oversee the investigation without appearing biased. Two of the accused students have challenged her involvement, citing a September 28 social media post in which James expressed support for Doe and described what she allegedly endured as “horrific and unacceptable.”

A state judge sharply questioned the attorney general’s office about those comments last week. The judge gave the state until Thursday to address whether the other accused students would join the legal challenge or explain why the petition should not be dismissed.

The attorney general’s office maintains James can follow the facts and the law. Now Kelly will be responsible for making sure the investigation does exactly that.

Letitia James Taps Former Diddy Prosecutor To Lead Cornell Sex Assault Probe was originally published on newsone.com