What We Need to Know: Historic 2026 Midterms, Gas Prices & Black History

Juliana Stratton becomes the fifth Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate, joining two others for an unprecedented three Black female senators.

Voters elected three Black governors across Florida, Wisconsin, and Nevada, plus Texas's first Hispanic governor and Michigan's first Muslim senator.

Lower oil prices dropped below $100 per barrel, potentially pushing gas prices under $4 nationally and easing family budgets.

The 2026 midterm elections delivered a series of firsts that will reshape representation in Washington and in state capitals across the country. In her latest “What We Need to Know” segment, Sybil Wilkes outlined the historic results, a welcome break at the gas pump, and a Reconstruction-era milestone that still speaks to today’s fight for equal rights.

Juliana Stratton Makes Senate History

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton won her U.S. Senate race Tuesday, becoming only the fifth Black woman ever elected to the chamber. Her victory makes Illinois the first state to send two women of color to the Senate at the same time. She will serve alongside senior Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Stratton’s win also means that, for the first time, three Black women will serve in the Senate at once. She will join Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware. For a body that has seated only a handful of Black women in its history, the moment marks real progress in who holds power and whose voices shape national policy.

A Midterm Defined by Firsts

The milestones reached well beyond Illinois. Voters in three states elected their first Black governors: Republican Byron Donalds in Florida, Democrat David Crowley in Wisconsin and Democrat Aaron Ford in Nevada. The results cross party lines and regions, from the Southeast to the Midwest to the West. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa will become the state’s first Hispanic governor. In Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim senator in U.S. history. Together, these wins point to a more diverse generation of leaders taking office in 2027.

Relief Could Be Coming at the Pump

Oil prices fell sharply Wednesday. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time since Oct. 7. U.S. crude fell 8.3%, oil’s biggest one-day decline since April. Analysts say the slide could push the national average price of gasoline below $4 a gallon in the days ahead. For families managing commutes, groceries and holiday budgets, lower fuel costs could offer some breathing room.

This Day in Black History: Nov. 5, 1867

On this date in 1867, the Alabama Constitutional Convention convened in Montgomery. Of its 100 delegates, 18 were African American. Among them was James T. Rapier, a future congressman, who promoted an alliance between freedmen and poor whites built on shared economic interests. The constitution the delegates drafted protected Black voting rights, guaranteed citizens’ rights and created a free public school system open to all. Its protections did not last long. Still, the document showed what Black leadership could achieve, even in the earliest days after slavery.

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