Stephanie Mills Calls Out Shannon Sharpe Over Younger Women

Mills pressed Sharpe on his attraction to much younger women, suggesting men create pressure for older women to look youthful.

Sharpe pointed out Mills is married to someone 11 years younger, questioning whether she applies double standards.

The conversation highlighted broader issues around aging, attraction, and unequal expectations in relationships across genders.

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Stephanie Mills was not afraid to put Shannon Sharpe on the spot when their conversation turned to men dating younger women.

During her appearance on Club Shay Shay, the legendary singer challenged the former NFL star over his alleged interest in women significantly younger than him. The exchange started when Sharpe questioned why women in their 60s and 70s sometimes feel pressured to maintain a youthful appearance.

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Mills suggested that men play a role in creating those expectations, arguing that some continue to pursue younger women as they get older.

“You like the younger women, you know you do. The 20, 19 year olds…You know you like them young girls,” Mills told Sharpe.

Sharpe quickly denied the accusation, but Mills was not ready to let him off the hook. She continued pressing him about his alleged preferences and even pointed out that people in the room were laughing at his response.

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The conversation became even more interesting when Sharpe turned the question back on Mills. He brought up the fact that she is also married to a younger man, creating an opportunity to question whether she was applying a different standard to her own relationship.

Mills revealed that she is 69 and her husband is 59, making their age difference 11 years. Rather than back away from the conversation, she defended her marriage with a response that had its own humor.

When Sharpe suggested that having a younger partner can help someone feel young, Mills flipped the idea around, insisting that she is the one keeping her husband young.

She also joked about the idea of being with an older man, questioning why both people in a relationship would need to be sitting around reading the newspaper when one could be scrolling the internet.

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The back-and-forth turned into a funny discussion about age differences, dating preferences and the double standards that can come with relationships between older men and younger women.

While Mills challenged Sharpe about his alleged attraction to younger women, she made it clear that she sees nothing wrong with her own marriage. Her comments also brought attention to the pressure older women sometimes face to look younger to remain desirable.

The exchange gave viewers plenty to laugh about while opening up a larger conversation about aging, attraction and who gets to set the expectations in relationships.

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Stephanie Mills Calls Out Shannon Sharpe Over Younger Women was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com