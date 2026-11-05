20 Cleveland Holidays and Traditions You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Cleveland hosts cultural celebrations reflecting communities that shaped the city, including festivals for Slovenian, Polish, Indian, Greek, Italian, and Puerto Rican traditions.

Many festivals have deep historical roots, like Sweetest Day originating in 1921 when local leaders distributed gifts to overlooked community members.

Neighborhoods transform into celebration hubs throughout the year, turning streets, porches, and gardens into venues for music, art, food, and community gathering.

More Than Just Christmas and Thanksgiving: Cleveland Has Its Own Calendar

Cleveland, the crown of Northeast Ohio, is known for many things. Most, however, you’ve probably never heard of before today.

Some of these celebrations bring entire neighborhoods together. Others reflect the cultures and communities that helped shape a vibrant and loyal community. A few, however, have histories that stretch back generations.

Whether you’re a lifelong Clevelander or relatively new to the area, these 20 holidays and traditions offer a different look at what makes the city special.

Sweetest Day

THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER | OCTOBER 16, 2027

Believe it or not, Sweetest Day has Cleveland roots dating back to 1921. Cleveland advertising executive Herbert Birch Kingston and a group of local candy makers helped establish the holiday by distributing candy and gifts to people who were often overlooked, including orphans, hospital patients and older adults.

Kurentovanje

FEBRUARY 6, 2027

Cleveland has its own version of Slovenian Mardi Gras, known as Kurentovanje. The winter celebration features costumed characters called Kurents, who traditionally chase away winter and welcome spring, complete with a parade, music, food and cultural performances.

Brite Winter

FEBRUARY 20, 2027

Who says Clevelanders need warm weather to throw a party? Brite Winter is an outdoor music and arts festival that embraces the city’s coldest season with live performances, art installations and plenty of winter gear.

Lunar New Year

FEBRUARY 6, 2027

Cleveland’s AsiaTown community welcomes Lunar New Year with cultural performances, traditional food and festivities marking the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. Lion dances, colorful decorations and family gatherings help make this one of the area’s most vibrant cultural celebrations.

Dyngus Day

EASTER MONDAY | MARCH 29, 2027

Every Easter Monday, Cleveland celebrates Dyngus Day, a Polish tradition marking the end of Lent and the joy of Easter. Expect polka music, pierogies, Polish food, pussy willows and plenty of dancing, particularly around the Gordon Square area.

Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival

SPRING | MARCH 23–APRIL 7, 2027

Cleveland is home to one of the world’s major celebrations of Indian classical music and dance. The Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival has grown into a major multi-day event celebrating the South Indian musical tradition of Carnatic music, attracting performers and audiences from around the world.

Cleveland Asian Festival

MAY 2027

AsiaTown takes center stage each spring for the Cleveland Asian Festival, a celebration of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures. Visitors can experience traditional performances, cultural demonstrations, local businesses and food representing communities from across Asia.

Tremont Greek Fest

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 2027

Tremont’s Greek community celebrates its heritage with an annual festival filled with traditional Greek food, music and dancing. Visitors can enjoy everything from gyros and pastries to Greek dancing and cultural experiences without leaving Cleveland.

Larchmere PorchFest

JUNE 13, 2027

Forget traditional concert venues. Larchmere PorchFest turns neighborhood porches into performance stages, bringing local musicians and residents together for an afternoon of live music. It’s a neighborhood celebration that gives Clevelanders a chance to discover new artists while exploring one of the city’s most distinctive shopping districts.

Parade the Circle

JUNE 12, 2027

The Cleveland Museum of Art helps bring the city together for Parade the Circle, an annual celebration of art, imagination and community. The parade features enormous handmade puppets, elaborate costumes and creative performances that turn University Circle into an outdoor spectacle.

Summer Solstice at the Cleveland Museum of Art

2027 DATE HAS YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

Cleveland even has a celebration dedicated to welcoming summer and enjoying the year’s longest days. Solstice at the Cleveland Museum of Art brings together music, art, performances and community activities to mark the changing season.

Ivan Kupala Festival

2027 DATE HAS YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

The Russian Cultural Garden hosts a celebration rooted in Slavic midsummer folklore known as Ivan Kupala. The traditional festivities welcome summer with cultural dancing, Russian cuisine, folklore performances and activities for children.

Taste of Tremont

JULY 2027

Tremont turns its streets into a neighborhood food celebration with Taste of Tremont, showcasing restaurants, food vendors and local businesses. Live entertainment and plenty of food make this annual event a chance to experience one of Cleveland’s most recognizable dining neighborhoods.

Puerto Rican Parade and Cultural Festival

JULY 24, 2027

Cleveland’s Puerto Rican community celebrates its heritage with an annual parade and cultural festival in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood. The festivities bring together traditional music, dancing, food and community pride in one of the city’s most culturally significant neighborhoods.

The Feast of the Assumption

AUGUST 12 – 15, 2027

Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood goes all out for this annual Italian-American religious and cultural celebration. The Feast of the Assumption combines Catholic tradition with street vendors, Italian food, live entertainment and a procession honoring the Virgin Mary.

Twins Day Festival

AUGUST 6-8, 2027

Twinsburg, Ohio, has become internationally known for its annual celebration of twins and multiples. The Twins Day Festival brings together thousands of twins, triplets and other multiples for a weekend of contests, activities, entertainment and plenty of matching outfits.

Cleveland Garlic Festival

AUGUST 2027

There’s an entire Cleveland festival dedicated to one of the world’s most recognizable ingredients: garlic. Held at Shaker Square, the event celebrates local garlic growers, food vendors and farmers while supporting North Union Farmers Market and its food-access programs.

One World Day

AUGUST 29, 2027

Every summer, Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens celebrate the city’s many ethnic communities with One World Day. The event features international food, music, dance, cultural demonstrations and a parade highlighting the traditions represented throughout the gardens.

Woollybear Festival

2027 DATE HAS YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

Northeast Ohio has a festival devoted to a fuzzy little caterpillar that supposedly predicts the severity of the coming winter. Held in Vermilion, the Woollybear Festival features a parade, costume contests and the famous Woollybear 500 race.

Waterloo Arts Fest

SEPTEMBER 11, 2027

Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood gets its own celebration of creativity with the annual Waterloo Arts Fest. The event transforms the Waterloo Arts District into an outdoor showcase featuring local artists, galleries, live music, food and interactive activities.