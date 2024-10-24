Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 93.1 WZAK

    Reason Mom Left Her 3 Kids Home Alone To Go To Miami Revealed

    By BridgetEE,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJ6mm_0wKE98qO00
    Source: Alexander Shapovalov / Getty

    Mother of 3, Domonique Knowles, 32, of Westlake, Ohio, left her three children (two of whom had special needs) home alone while she went to Miami, Florida, was sentenced in Rocky River Municipal Court Wednesday to 360 days of house arrest and five years probation, after being convicted of two counts of endangering children for leaving her kids, a 10-year-old girl and seven-year-old twins, by themselves for nearly three days. As horrible as this may sound, the reason Ms. Knowles left them alone is even more shocking.

    During sentencing the judge revealed that at the last minute Domonique Knowles jumped up and went to Miami because her friend was getting plastic surgery.

    According to a report a teacher called police to do a welfare check when she heard that the children had been left home alone. Originally Knowles denied leaving the state but police were able to prove she spent two nights in Miami. Ms. Knowles was allegedly watching her children from Miami via security cameras and Facetime.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlo65_0wKE98qO00
    Source: Creative Services / R1

    Related Search

    PoliceParental responsibilityPlastic surgeryRocky river municipal courtFacetimeChild neglect

    Comments / 7

    Add a Comment
    Debbie Butauski
    6m ago
    I want to know CPS took the kids
    nadine dennis
    1h ago
    Not Fit Nor Responsible . kids Safety Come First. Her Reason for Leaving Them Alone Stinks. Probably has done it so many times. 👎👎👎👎
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Cavs celebrate former coach with tribute video during home opener
    Cleveland.com13 hours ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    The Humble Diner In Ohio With Mouth-Watering Pies That Locals Can’t Get Enough Of
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza21 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Florida Teen Caught on Hospital Camera Bodyslamming Gynecologist for Allegedly Giving Mom Opioids After Procedure
    Latin Times1 day ago
    Former Ohio State standout could soon be off an NFL roster after being labeled as a possible ‘fall guy’
    A to Z Sports1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Billionaire Fights Off Kidnappers Diguised As Painters At His Apartment By Unleashing his Inner John Wick
    Wide Open Country1 day ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    This Tiny But Mighty State Park In Ohio Is Too Beautiful To Keep Secret
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Survivor of family slaughter in Washington state ‘pretended to play dead’ | Reporter Replay
    New York Post16 hours ago
    NFL Draft expert ‘convinced’ Shedeur Sanders blocks being picked by Cleveland Browns or Carolina Panthers
    Sportsnaut21 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    This Beautiful Castle in Ohio Is a Forgotten Dream of a Gilded Age Oil Tycoon
    wheninyourstate.com21 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Cleveland Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam Loved Baker Mayfield And Never Wanted To Move Off Of Him(Report)
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Enjoy all-you-can-eat wings at these Ohio restaurants
    Jackie Myers 19 hours ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    “I cannot vote for someone like that”: Ohio women voters fume at Bernie Moreno’s abortion “joke”
    Salon1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy