Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 93.1 WZAK

    Video Shows Black Girl, 13, Handcuffed By Baltimore Cops As Accused White Woman Culprit Goes Free

    By Zack Linly,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SeYcf_0wHo5P6900
    Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

    A video has gone viral on social media showing officers with the Baltimore Police Department detaining a 13-year-old Black girl, who they handcuffed, while other officers questioned the older white woman with whom the girl had apparently gotten into an altercation. The video doesn’t show what led to the teen being handcuffed and the woman, well, not being handcuffed, but what it does show is witnesses to whatever happened trying to explain to officers that it was the white woman who was the aggressor and questioning why she wasn’t treated the same way the Black child was.

    Essentially, the video, which was posted on Oct. 13, serves as a reminder of why Black people go so hard against Karens. Once they start complaining then crying and then calling the police (not necessarily in that order) we know all too well what the likelihood is that cops will take them at face value while treating us like automatic suspects.

    From the New York Beacon:

    The scene took place on the city’s waterfront, where about ten officers were present. The video captured the girl standing calmly with her hands cuffed behind her back, as onlookers questioned the officers about the decision to detain her while the older woman involved in the altercation remained free.

    At one point, the woman involved holds up a wallet, accusing the girl of damaging her belongings, though the details of what exactly occurred remain unclear. Despite the disparity in their treatment, the 13-year-old maintains her composure, speaking calmly to the officers. A member of the crowd advises her not to talk until her mother arrives. About six minutes into the video, the handcuffs are finally removed, and the girl is seen making a phone call.

    Baltimore police have yet to respond to requests for comment, and no charges appear to have been filed. The identity of the older woman and her role in the altercation remain unknown. The video, however, has sparked debate over racial bias in police conduct, with many viewers pointing out the unequal treatment of the two individuals.

    In a summary of the incident, the man who filmed the altercation, known as CongoLarry on TikTok, condemned the police response. “That’s what you call white privilege,” he remarked. “They put a 13-year-old Black girl in handcuffs, and the white woman just stood there.”

    “Are you serious?” one woman can be heard shouting at officers as they detained the teen while the white woman stood about 20 yards away calmly speaking with the cops without cuffs on her wrists or literally anything indicating that she was being interrogated like the child she was accused of accosting.

    “She broke my thing,” the woman can be heard saying to angry witnesses while holding up a wallet with credit cards falling out.

    “You antagonized her. Why did you antagonize that kid?” one witness shouted back at her.

    Again, we don’t know what happened, but what we can see is a Black girl in handcuffs, a white woman being treated like the victim, not a criminal, and witnesses exclaiming that the white woman was at fault while none of those witnesses appeared to take her side. We also see clearly that the responding officers were in violation of Maryland’s Child Interrogation Protection Act, which states that “no juvenile can be questioned by police without talking to an attorney first and a parent or guardian notified.”

    Basically, all we have to go on is what we see in the video and America’s long history of over-policing Black bodies while protecting white oppressors.

    Video Shows Black Girl, 13, Handcuffed By Baltimore Cops As Accused White Woman Culprit Goes Free was originally published on newsone.com

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    mlgfox 31
    21h ago
    Where's the article of the nine year old boy who was bullied and strangled to death for being 'white'?
    Orhan Biler
    1d ago
    This article was written by a 13 year old it seems.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Stunning blonde who went viral after being spotted on TV at Texas-Georgia game tracked down by fans
    The US Sun1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow1 day ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne3 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Former University of Kentucky student who used n-word 200 times and assaulted a Black woman is sentenced to jail
    breezyscroll.com5 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com2 days ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com5 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People2 days ago
    Woman who fatally spiked boyfriend's sweet tea with antifreeze over non-existent $30 million inheritance is sentenced
    Law & Crime7 days ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats4 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Furious That Ben Affleck Is Taking Good Care Of Himself After Their Divorce
    BroBible3 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    Jelly Roll Returns To Twitter To Announce He’s Footing The Food Bill For Everyone In Little Rock Before His Sold Out Show
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Old Farmer’s Almanac Winter Forecasts for Baltimore, Maryland: ‘Brace Yourself for Surprises!’
    jackandkitty.com3 days ago
    Squatters take over dead man’s home with his body inside and continue to live there for weeks
    The Independent2 days ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Stephen A. Smith is hoping to get married and have a wife one day even though he is currently happy with his single life!
    playersbio.com8 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy