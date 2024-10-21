Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 93.1 WZAK

    Mary J. ‘My Life’ Blige Emotional Rock Hall Speech

    By BridgetEE,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGH03_0wFqgC5i00
    Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

    It was a star studded weekend in Cleveland, Ohio this past weekend as legendary musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were inshrined in musical history as well as the Queen of R&B ,Mary J. Blige.

    Inducting Mary J. Blige on Saturday were her longtime friends and collaborators, Dr. Dre and Method Man which acted as the prologue to Mary J. Blige emotional speech of acceptance.

    I have to start first and foremost by giving praise and thanks and honor and all the glory to the Most High God. To my Lord, to my savior, Jesus Christ. Because if it wasn’t for him, I’m telling you, there’d be none of this. If you’re a fan of Mary J. Blige, you know that I needed God. I needed something other than men. I want to thank my mother. Mommy, I love you so much. I watched you struggle as a single mother raising your two babies in a project that could have damned near been a prison, and you did it for us. I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for you. I love you so much. You pushed me beyond what I thought I was capable of just with your strength. I want to thank my family in New York, my family in Georgia, my family all over the place. I have family everywhere. I want to thank my amazing friends. I have some amazing friends that hold me down, lift me up, and I’m gonna see y’all back up top next week, and we’re gonna keep celebrating. Thank you to the beautiful and talented Ella Mae, a real one, a beautiful one, and to the soulful and talented. Lucky Daye. I love you guys and appreciate you so much. You’re both beautiful people and amazing artists, and I’m so proud of what you’re doing in R&B, the future of R&B, y’all are killing the game. I want to give a special thanks to two of my lifelong friends who really embody what it means to be a friend and brother. Y’all have always been there for me from music to television. Method Man and Dr. Dre. I love y’all.I love y’all and appreciate you so much.  (Read Her Complete Speech Here)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlo65_0wFqgC5i00
    Source: Creative Services / R1
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern7 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Once-abandoned KY pup named finalist in Farm Bureau’s 2024 Farm Dog of the Year competition
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC22 hours ago
    Meet The Friendly & Loveable Lady Who Has Overcome So Much Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy