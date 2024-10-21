Mary J. ‘My Life’ Blige Emotional Rock Hall Speech

It was a star studded weekend in Cleveland, Ohio this past weekend as legendary musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest were inshrined in musical history as well as the Queen of R&B ,Mary J. Blige.

Inducting Mary J. Blige on Saturday were her longtime friends and collaborators, Dr. Dre and Method Man which acted as the prologue to Mary J. Blige emotional speech of acceptance.

I have to start first and foremost by giving praise and thanks and honor and all the glory to the Most High God. To my Lord, to my savior, Jesus Christ. Because if it wasn’t for him, I’m telling you, there’d be none of this. If you’re a fan of Mary J. Blige, you know that I needed God. I needed something other than men. I want to thank my mother. Mommy, I love you so much. I watched you struggle as a single mother raising your two babies in a project that could have damned near been a prison, and you did it for us. I wouldn’t be standing here if it wasn’t for you. I love you so much. You pushed me beyond what I thought I was capable of just with your strength. I want to thank my family in New York, my family in Georgia, my family all over the place. I have family everywhere. I want to thank my amazing friends. I have some amazing friends that hold me down, lift me up, and I’m gonna see y’all back up top next week, and we’re gonna keep celebrating. Thank you to the beautiful and talented Ella Mae, a real one, a beautiful one, and to the soulful and talented. Lucky Daye. I love you guys and appreciate you so much. You’re both beautiful people and amazing artists, and I’m so proud of what you’re doing in R&B, the future of R&B, y’all are killing the game. I want to give a special thanks to two of my lifelong friends who really embody what it means to be a friend and brother. Y’all have always been there for me from music to television. Method Man and Dr. Dre. I love y’all.I love y’all and appreciate you so much. (Read Her Complete Speech Here)