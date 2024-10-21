Driver Caught In Accident Scam Video Has Gone Viral

Source: Toa55 / Getty

A video has gone viral this weekend that has dash-cam sales going up. A driver caused an accident then jumped out the car ready to blame the driver he hit only to have his scam foiled by the other drivers dash-cam.

The video shows the vehicle – driven by the alleged scammers – makings its way along NYC’s Belt Parkway in Queens before pulling in front of and narrowly missing the car of the dashcam driver. The driver that got cut off pulled over and so did the scam who then threw his car into reverse hitting the front of the other drivers car. Then everyone in the scammers car jumped out the car acting like they were reared ended and that they were hurt.

Thank God the innocent driver had the dash cam that proved their innocence.