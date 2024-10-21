Open in App
    Driver Caught In Accident Scam Video Has Gone Viral

    By BridgetEE,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9xsb_0wFpZtdf00
    Source: Toa55 / Getty

    A video has gone viral this weekend that has dash-cam sales going up. A driver caused an accident then jumped out the car ready to blame the driver he hit only to have his scam foiled by the other drivers dash-cam.

    The video shows the vehicle – driven by the alleged scammers – makings its way along NYC’s Belt Parkway in Queens before pulling in front of and narrowly missing the car of the dashcam driver. The driver that got cut off pulled over and so did the scam who then threw his car into reverse hitting the front of the other drivers car. Then everyone in the scammers car jumped out the car acting like they were reared ended and that they were hurt.

    Thank God the innocent driver had the dash cam that proved their innocence.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlo65_0wFpZtdf00
    Source: Creative Services / R1
    Comments / 25
    Add a Comment
    Darren
    1d ago
    This crew did another crash this week.. silver Honda civic being followed by the Red and Gray Kia sportage....The Kia was at both crash sites
    Rodney Rotten
    1d ago
    boy I'd love to have someone do that to me in my pickup truck
    View all comments
