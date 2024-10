Erica Mena Say’s Safaree’s An Absent Dad, Safaree Drops A Video Showing Why

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love and Hip Hop doesn’t have nothing on the war of The Samuels.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ co-parenting woes have intensified. The former couple, whose divorce was finalized in 2022 after less than two years of marriage, are parents to Safire Majesty, 4, and Legend Brian, 3. Recently Erica Mena shared in a now-deleted Instagram post showing a calendar suggesting that Samuels had seen their kids only 16 times this year.

Safaree in response to Erica Mena’s alleged score keeping calendar, released home camera footage showing an altercation between himself and his ex-wife Erica Mena.

According to Safaree in a video telling his side of the story, with the help of visual assault aid,

“I love my kids and it’s gotten to the point that I… I have to put myself first because I’m either gonna end up in jail or worse, because I’m dealing with someone who’s anger management is just nonexistent,”

Erica Mena is now making a statement after Safaree’s social media show and tell:

“It is crucial that I put an end to this turmoil.” she continued to share that she’s taking the initiative to stop the back and forth as she relies on the justice system to help lead them toward a solution.