Boots Riley’s Upcoming Film ‘I Love Boosters’ Stars Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield & Naomi Ackie

Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, and Naomi Ackie are set to star in Boots Riley’s upcoming film I Love Boosters with Neon. Read more about what to expect from his latest project inside.

Riley’s newest film I Love Boosters is a satirical heist comedy that’s already generating major buzz. Known for his bold, genre-defying work (Sorry to Bother You), Riley’s latest project promises to be another offbeat exploration of societal issues—this time through the lens of a group of eccentric thieves.

Set against the backdrop of a chaotic, consumer-driven society, I Love Boosters follows a crew of professional shoplifters, aka “boosters,” who navigate the absurd world of retail theft with style and wit. Palmer leads the ensemble as a quick-thinking, street-smart character whose charm and hustle drive much of the film’s narrative. Her co-stars, LaKeith Stanfield and Naomi Ackie, bring depth and nuance to their characters, adding layers to the film’s comedic and dramatic beats.

With Riley’s signature social commentary, I Love Boosters will tackle themes of capitalism, surveillance, and economic inequality. Expect sharp satire and biting humor as the film delves into the lives of individuals trying to outsmart a system rigged against them.

Joining the trio are Demi Moore and rising star Moses Ingram, rounding out a cast packed with talent. Riley’s ability to weave surrealism with real-world critiques ensures that I Love Boosters will be a film to watch out for when it hits theaters.

With Palmer’s breakout roles in Nope and Hustlers, and Stanfield’s transformative performances in films like Judas and the Black Messiah, this cast is poised to deliver stellar performances. Fans of Boots Riley’s subversive storytelling style are in for a wild, thought-provoking ride when I Love Boosters premieres, promising another unforgettable cinematic experience.

