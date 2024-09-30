Open in App
    R. Kelly’s Daughter Alleging Inappropriate Behavior by Her Father

    By BridgetEE,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CUP5m_0vojXmjE00
    Source: ADE JOHNSON / Getty

    R Kelly is behind bars behind bars serving time for alleged racketeering, trafficking, sexual abuse of minors, and more. It’s no being reported that the women of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ are not his only survivors. R. Kelly’s daughter in a new documentary is alleging that her famous father did something inappropriate and heartbreaking to her while she was a child.

    R. Kelly’s daughter Joanne in a trailer for a documentary titled ‘That 1 Millisecond Changed My Life!’ dropping October 11th, had this too say.

    “He knows exactly why we can’t have the relationship that we would have liked with him,” “For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life.”

    From looking at the trailer for the documentary it is unclear what R. Kelly did to his daughter, however in this same trailer his ex-eife and mother of his children Drea Kelly is pretty emotional about it.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hlo65_0vojXmjE00
    Source: Creative Services / R1
