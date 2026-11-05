Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley on Injured Reserve Ahead of Jaguars Game

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The Baltimore Ravens officially placed quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley on injured reserve Thursday, leaving the team with major questions at the position ahead of its matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both quarterbacks suffered injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jackson injured his right thumb, while Huntley suffered a toe injury. Both will miss at least four games, although their seasons could be over.

Huntley reportedly suffered a season-ending turf toe injury, while Jackson may also miss the remainder of the season. Head Coach Jesse Minter said Tuesday that Jackson had not yet undergone surgery.

With both quarterbacks sidelined, Baltimore signed Austin Reed to its 53-man roster, joining undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano and newly acquired Kedon Slovis.

Fagnano will make his first NFL start Thursday against Jacksonville. The Ravens’ three available quarterbacks have combined for just 89 career NFL passing yards and no touchdowns.

Baltimore is also reportedly finalizing a trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who could make his Ravens debut November 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Additionally, the Ravens elevated kicker Jake Moody and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac from the practice squad. Moody replaces Tyler Loop, who was placed on injured reserve with a right groin injury.