The world comes to see it. We just drive there.

Every year, my wife and I make the drive to Kennett Square with friends for A Longwood Christmas.

It’s one of the nights I look forward to most all season.

This year, Longwood is going cosmic.

A Cosmic Christmas

The 2026 theme looks to the night sky, according to Longwood Gardens. Here’s some of what’s new and different:

The Music Room becomes an astronomer’s observatory, with an 18-foot revolving Fraser fir and a 1923 telescope that belonged to founder Pierre S. du Pont.

with an 18-foot revolving Fraser fir and a 1923 telescope that belonged to founder Pierre S. du Pont. A 22-foot rotating tree on the conservatory’s Center Walk, covered in giant metallic-red ornaments.

on the conservatory’s Center Walk, covered in giant metallic-red ornaments. A galaxy of moss and poinsettias in the Exhibition Hall, plus thousands of poinsettias in more than 25 varieties.

in the Exhibition Hall, plus thousands of poinsettias in more than 25 varieties. Images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes greet you in the Visitor Center.

greet you in the Visitor Center. Outside: oversized stars floating on the Small Lake, shooting stars and half-moon arches along the Meadow Garden path, and three treehouses turned into a sun, a nebula and a star.

The basics haven’t changed: more than half a million lights, more than 100 decorated trees and displays, the fountain show set to Christmas music, and the model trains.

The conservatories at Longwood Gardens during last year’s A Longwood Christmas. | photo by EJ

Dates and tickets

When: Friday, Nov. 20, through Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Friday, Nov. 20, through Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily Tickets: Timed tickets only, bought in advance at LongwoodGardens.org

Timed tickets only, bought in advance at LongwoodGardens.org Price: $45 to $52 for adults, $25 to $32 for ages 5 to 18, free for 4 and under

My tips from last year

The lights are best after dark.

Book a timed ticket for around 8 p.m. By then, the closest parking rows usually start to clear out, so you skip the long walk or the shuttle.

Walk the outdoor loop counterclockwise. You’ll pass the glowing ponds, the treehouses, the meadow and the light tunnel, then end up near the trains and the refreshments.

And get the spiked hot chocolate. Trust me.

For dinner, we tried Gugu Asian Table on Route 1 in Kennett Square last year. A robot brought our food to the table. It was an experience!

Worth the drive

Yes, it’s in Pennsylvania. People travel from all over the world to see it, and for us in Jersey, it’s close enough for a holiday night out.

Or make it a romantic holiday getaway. Chester County is dotted with beautiful Airbnbs and B&Bs, so you can skip the drive home and stay the night.

I’d put it up against any holiday light show around.

We’re going back Dec. 5, with dinner at Gugu first. I’ll bring back photos of the cosmic Christmas.