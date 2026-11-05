NJ homeowners face hundreds more in taxes after Election Day spending spree

💰 NJ voters approved school construction projects totaling nearly $300 million, with some homeowners facing hundreds more in annual property taxes.

🗳️ Collingswood rejected a school tax increase that would have cost the average homeowner $1,324 a year.

🏫 All 13 districts with construction referendums won approval, but voters split on permanent increases for school operations.

New Jersey homeowners are already struggling with the highest property taxes in America. However, that did not stop some voters from approving nearly $300 million in school construction projects on Election Day.

In fact, voters approved construction borrowing in all 13 New Jersey school districts that put proposals on Tuesday’s ballot.

Yet, in some communities, voters rejected requests to permanently increase school taxes to pay for everyday operating expenses.

The results reveal an interesting divide in how New Jersey residents are responding to the growing cost of public education and what seems like an annual ‘ask’ for even more money.

For homeowners in communities that approved borrowing, the real question is how much more they’ll pay.

Nearly $300 million in NJ school construction approved

According to unofficial results compiled by the New Jersey School Boards Association, voters approved construction proposals in 13 districts across 10 counties.

Source: New Jersey School Boards Association (Canva/Bordentown Regional Schools/TSQ illustration)

Adding the full amounts authorized in the ballot questions produces a total of approximately $299.6 million.

The association’s published summary lists $244.2 million, reflecting a narrower accounting of eligible project costs.

The largest project was in Bordentown, where voters approved $86.1 million for improvements at five schools in the regional district.

West Essex received approval for two questions totaling $49.4 million. Branchburg voters approved $34.9 million, while Flemington-Raritan received approval for $30.3 million.

The projects include roofs, heating and cooling systems, security upgrades, classrooms and other school improvements.

All 13 NJ school districts that approved construction spending County School district Approved Burlington Bordentown Regional $86.11M Essex West Essex Regional $49.42M Somerset Branchburg $34.88M Hunterdon Flemington-Raritan $30.32M Morris Boonton Township $28.46M Warren Allamuchy $16.42M Hunterdon Holland Township $15.97M Monmouth Rumson $13.60M Ocean Waretown/Ocean Twsp $12.73M Monmouth Neptune City $6.99M Morris Mount Olive $2.32M Cape May Stone Harbor $1.50M Hunterdon Delaware Valley Regional $926,000 TOTAL 13 districts $299.65M

Source: Unofficial November 3, 2026 election results. Figures represent full amounts authorized by ballot questions.

How much will local property taxes increase?

In the Bordentown Regional School District, the estimated annual property tax increase for an average assessed home is $588 in Bordentown Township, $456 in Bordentown City and $420 in Fieldsboro.

That’s an additional $35 to $49 every month. Some homeowners will pay more.

The district expects state assistance to cover part of the construction costs, but local taxpayers will finance the remaining share.

NJ voters reject a $1,324 school tax increase

The result was very different in Collingswood, Camden County.

Source: New Jersey School Boards Association (Canva/Collingswood Schools/TSQ illustration)

Voters rejected a proposed $4.56 million permanent increase in the school district’s operating tax levy.

It would have added approximately $1,324 annually to the property tax bill for a home assessed at the borough average of $448,000.

The unofficial vote was 2,863 against and 2,646 in favor.

District officials said the additional money was needed to address a structural budget deficit. Without it, additional cuts to programs and staff may be necessary.

Voters in Oradell also rejected a smaller permanent school tax increase intended to fund an armed school security officer.

But Burlington Township voters approved a $567,391 operating tax increase to support additional teachers, music instruction and middle school athletics.

The estimated impact there is approximately $50 per year for an average assessed home.

School construction versus permanent tax increases

There is an important difference between the types of proposals voters either approved or rejected.

Construction referendums generally authorize borrowing for specific projects, often (but not always) with state assistance. The resulting debt is repaid over time.

Operating referendums can permanently increase a district’s annual tax levy to support recurring expenses. These types of referendums seem to be rejected more frequently by voters who don’t want to foot the bill for permanent tax increases.

And even with state assistance, much of the cost of those approved projects will ultimately fall on local property taxpayers.

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