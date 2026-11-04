Only one Republican remains in New Jersey's congressional delegation after Election Day bloodbath

Here’s the stories you’ll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

Michigan progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the latest in his party to win. Tuesday’s midterm elections laid bare voters’ deep frustration with high prices, the war in Iran and concerns about government corruption.

Democrats routed their rivals across the map, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades and that Trump won by double digits just two years ago.

New Jersey Republicans were reduced to a single congressional seat as Democrats Rebecca Bennett and Zack Mullock defeated incumbents Tom Kean Jr. and Jeff Van Drew.

Chris Smith won his 24th term, becoming the state delegation’s only Republican.

Nationally, the GOP lost control of both the House and Senate. Assemblyman Paul Kanitra called it a “political bloodbath,” saying Republicans lost working people and need to listen better.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill celebrated the Democratic victories, blaming President Trump for rising costs and accusing him of enriching himself while working families struggle.

Voters leave a polling place on Election Day. | Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democrats broke through in Morris County, where Chris Russo defeated Republican Commissioner Tayfun Selen to become the first Democrat elected countywide since 1973.

Republicans will still control the board, 6–1. But the Democratic surge stopped short in other local contests.

Republicans Curtis Bashaw and Patrick Rosenello won Cape May County’s commissioner seats, preserving a 5–0 GOP board.

Millburn Republicans also held their 3–2 governing majority.

In Somerset County, Democratic commissioners Elizabeth Graner and Paul Drake won reelection, keeping their party’s 5–0 sweep intact.

A voter considers his ballot on Election Day.| Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Anger over food, gas and health insurance costs drove Jersey Shore voters to the polls Tuesday.

Affordability was the most common concern among voters interviewed by the Asbury Park Press in Toms River and Freehold.

Toms River caterer Brian Cook said filling his SUV costs nearly $100, while rising food prices squeeze both his business and household budget. Others accused politicians in both parties of making promises without delivering relief.

Atlantic Air One medevac helicopter in June 2019. (Atlantic Air Ambulance via Facebook)

🔥 A 30-year-old woman was pulled from a burning car near the ShopRite in Mount Laurel on Tuesday morning.

🏥 She was flown to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia, according to local police.

❓ Police say they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, and the fire marshal is investigating.

MOUNT LAUREL — A 30-year-old woman pulled from a burning car was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Bystanders called 911 around 8 a.m. to report the smoking vehicle near 520 Leonola Road in Mount Laurel, according to local police Sgt. Kyle Gardner. The area sits behind the ShopRite in East Gate Square near the I-295 and Route 73 interchange.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene; they broke in through a window and pulled the woman out of the vehicle despite heavy smoke, Gardner said. The woman, who hasn’t been identified, was flown to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia.

The south escalator entrance on the platform at NJ Transit’s Hamilton train station Mon, Nov 3, 2026 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media)

⚫The escalator replacement project at NJ Transit’s Hamilton station is delayed again.

⚫Commuters have been dealing with broken escalators since September 2021

⚫The south escalator is installed, while both could be running by March 2027

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The long-awaited escalator replacement at NJ Transit’s Hamilton train station has been delayed again, but commuters are finally getting closer to relief.

Commuters have had to use the stairs on the outbound side since one of the escalators broke in September 2021 and the second in July 2024. NJ Transit began work on a $5.1 million project to replace both escalators, with completion originally expected by summer 2026. That date was delayed until October. Now, it’s looking like the job will be done during the winter.

The most encouraging news is about the south escalator, which is fully installed and undergoing final electrical work. Once that work is complete, it has to pass an inspection by the state Department of Community Affairs. NJ Transit is hoping to get that approval “as soon as possible.”

Installation of the north escalator is expected to be completed by January, followed by inspections and final approvals. If the south escalator does not go into service sooner, as expected, both escalators are expected to be in service by March 2027.

Work on the escalators has been a challenge because all the required parts had to be made from scratch, a process NJ Transit called a “complex process.”

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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