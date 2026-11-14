Film Crew





* NOTE from SET LIFE CASTING

There will be set procedures that ALL background talent must follow.

Set Life Casting

“ATLANTA DATING SHOW”

(ATLANTA SINGLES)

* Seeking: Atlanta area Single Men & Women ready to find True Love?!

* A brand new dating show is casting REAL SINGLES from all backgrounds.

* BIG personalities who are ready to put themselves out there.

* Maybe even find their perfect match!

* THE DETAILS

* Location: Atlanta, GA area

* Ages: 25yrs+

* Filming: February - March 2027

* PAID opportunity!

* Must have a Valid Driver's License

* Apply now for your chance to make a real connection!!

* TO APPLY!https://atlantadatingshow.castingcrane.com/

* IMPORTANT - When filling out your application, please put SET LIFE CASTING when asked how you heard about this opportunity!

* PLEASE SHARE - Tag your single friends, send this to someone who needs a little help in the love department , and help us spread the word!

* Please note: Set Life Casting is helping promote this casting opportunity for our friends. We are not handling submissions or casting selections for this project. Please direct all applications through the link above.





* NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be set procedures that ALL background talent must follow.

Casting TaylorMade

“CHALLENGER” (Block2)

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* A 1970s–1980s Period Limited Series

* Rate: $182/12

* Featured / Direct Select: $196/12

* Required Fitting: $28 / 2 hrs

* (Featured rate applies only when you’re specifically booked at that rate)

* Filming: Now through Dec 18,

* More Dates Coming in January & February!

* NEW ROLES:

* Memorial , (Mon 11/23, Kennesaw, Ga)

- Government Officials • Secret Service • Police & Sheriffs (males, size specific)

* Scobee Family : Caucasian Mom & Dad (11/20 & 11/23)

* Resnik Family : Jewish talent, or similar Look (Shiva 11/20 & Memorial 11/23)

* Onizuka Family: Asian Ethnicity • (Memorial 11/23)

* PLUS MANY MORE ROLES AFTER 11/23:

* Academy of Sciences • Commission Clerks • Aides • Secretaries • Security • Press •

* Washington DC Elites • High End Guests • Restaurant Staff & Patrons • Onlookers •

* Maid • Repair Man

* Must work as a local in the Atlanta area. No travel or housing provided.

* APPLY NOW • LINK IN BIO: castingtaylormade.com/block2





* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be set procedures that ALL talent must follow.

Hylton Casting

“ALLIGATOR” (Crime Series)

(HOLIDAY ROLES)

* Seeking: M/W to portray extended family members and relatives of several principal cast members in festive Christmas party scenes.

* ROLES: HOLIDAY PARTY FAMILY MEMBERS

* Caucasian, all genders, A ges 18 yrs +

* FEATURED GRANDMOTHER

* Caucasian female, A ge Range: 60s - 80s

* This is a featured, non-speaking background role portraying the grandmother of one of the series' lead actresses. This role will interact closely with principal cast members.

* Films: Thursday, November 19, 2026

* Location: Stone Mountain, GA

* Rate: $132/10 hours

* HOW TO SUBMIT:

* Please review the casting details and submit using the link: https://hyltoncasting.com/holidayparty/





* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be set procedures that ALL background talent must follow.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“NEW PROJECT”

(KID MARTIAL ARTISTS)

* Kids, Any Ethnicity w/some Martial Arts Experience. Age Range: 9-12yrs

* MUST have a GI that currently fits!

* Films: Monday Dec. 7th

* Submit: Recent Photos, Child's Age, All Parents Contact Info & Photo of the Gi

*Put “MARTIAL ARTS KIDS” in the subject line

* Email All Your Pics & Info To:TFDextras@gmail.com





Extras Casting Atlanta

“NEW PROJECT”

(INSTRUCTOR)

* Male, Any Ethnicity w/Experience as a Martial Arts Instructor. Age Range: 30's - 50's

* Films: Monday Dec. 7th

* Submit: RecentPhotos & All Contact Info

*Put “INSTRUCTOR” in the subject line

* Email All Your Pics & Info To:TFDextras@gmail.com





* NOTE from CATRETT CASTING

There will be set procedures that ALL background talent must follow

CATRETT CASTING

“UNTITLED PROJECT”

(Fabulous Vintage Dressers)

* Seeking: Fabulous Vintage Dressers and Enthusiasts Casting. 18yrs+

* Must have vintage clothing and a definite sense of style.

* Work Date: Wednesday, December 2nd

* Rate: $182/12

* Fitting Date: Thursday, November 19th

* Fitting Rate: $26/2

* Location: Atlanta, GA

* HOW TO APPLY

* Step 1 – DATABASE: https://submit.catrettcasting.com

* Join our casting database (Submit once! then resubmit only when your photos or information need to be updated.)

* Step 2 – AVAILABILITY: Complete the role-specific availability check:

https://forms.gle/YCBde4RFFPvo1hSw8

* Step 3 - If you have photos in vintage attire, please email them to

* submissions@catrettcasting.com with Subject Line: (YOUR NAME) Vintage





CATRETT CASTING

“UNTITLED PROJECT”

(STORE EMPLOYEE)

* Casting character actors, to portray store employees in a laid back place. 18yrs+

* Date: Tuesday, Dec. 1st & Monday, Dec. 14th

* Rate: $182/12 per day

* Location: Atlanta, GA

* HOW TO APPLY

* Step 1 – DATABASE: https://submit.catrettcasting.com

* Join our casting database (Submit once! then resubmit only when your photos or information need to be updated.)

* Step 2 – AVAILABILITY: Complete the role-specific availability check:

https://forms.gle/Ee5xCkoVcAqghGZi6





CATRETT CASTING

“UNTITLED PROJECT”

(HOSPITAL STAFF)

* M/W, All Ethnicities to portray medical staff. 21yrs+

* (Doctors, Nurses, ER Nurses, PAs, Med Techs, OR Nurses, etc)

* Medical experience not necessary, but please tell us if you do.

* Filming Date: Thursday, December 3rd

* Rate: $182/12

* Fitting: Friday, November 20th

* Fitting Rate: $26/2

* Location: Atlanta, GA

* HOW TO APPLY

* Step 1 – DATABASE: https://submit.catrettcasting.com

* Join our casting database (Submit once! then resubmit only when your photos or information need to be updated.)

* Step 2 – AVAILABILITY: Complete the role-specific availability check:

https://forms.gle/1V1Yr7Lorp2y57KKA









BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down On: Film & TV Production in Georgia

* Under Ga. Residents Needed - Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)





OFFICIAL INFO - GDOL CERTIFICATE

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “ Georgia Department of Labor ” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit:www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login





“VOICEOVERS”

* ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Questions: ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM





Below is a List of “Extras” Casting Directors

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Casting All Talent

* On Location Casting

* Cab Casting

* Catrett Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Set Life Casting Atlanta

* Ava Grace Casting

* Alessi Hartigan Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

- Visit their Website, FB, X or IG page daily and check out the projects they’re casting.

- Choose one (or more if you’re what they're looking for).

How To Submit (via Email) You or Your Vehicle - Generic Version

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dressas best as possibleto the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Sizes (Height, Weight, Shirt, Pants, Dress Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exactdays you’re available to work.

- (AGAIN, IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email.

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT!! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays. DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role. Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on X: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg