    Georgia welcomes Texas to SEC in rude fashion

    By Beau JohnsonMidday Show W Andy Randy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wbj1s_0wFrmiUt00

    It turns out that Texas is exactly who we thought they were, well, some of us. As half of the fan base was split on what they thought the outcome would be, UGA goes in to Austin and handles the formerly ranked #1 team in the country and beats them 30-15.

    In a game where Georgia quarterback Carson Beck did not play his best, throwing the football forty-three times, but only completing twenty-three passes, it was running back Trevor Etienne that stole the show by scoring three rushing touchdowns Saturday night. It turns out that the folks that thought that Texas’ record thus far was a little fraudulent were right, mostly. With two games remaining for Texas versus ranked teams, their season is far from over. They still have time to compete for the SEC Championship, as every SEC team now has at least one loss, but Texas doesn’t look nearly as intimidating as they did before Georgia rolled in to town. Andy Bunker and Abe Gordon expand on the new-look rankings and who should be on top after another exciting weekend of college football.

