J&J Show: Week 10 College Football Picks including Ole Miss

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92.9 FM ESPN's J&J Show presented John Martin's WEEK 10 College Football Picks on Thursday 11/5/26. Here's John's picks after starting 28-16-1 for a solid record this Fall. This week's picks include a massive Big 10 matchup in Illinois, Ole Miss looking to knock off UGA, Notre Dame hosting a banged up #1 Miami, BYU vs. Utah with a massive rivalry in-state, and an interim coach at Florida State. AUDIO:

Saturday on 92.9 FM ESPN: #16 Tennessee hosts #6 Kentucky with massive College Football Playoff implications