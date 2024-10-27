Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    Chelsea vs Newcastle: Preview, predictions and lineups

    By Ewan Murray,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Chelsea vs NewcastleChelsea'S formPremier League predictionsNewcastle ChelseaStamford bridgeEuropa conference league

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    X reacts to breathless first half in Arsenal vs Liverpool title clash
    90min20 hours ago
    The best players who never won the Ballon d'Or
    90min8 hours ago
    Erik ten Hag sacked as Manchester United manager
    90min2 hours ago
    What is the Socrates Award? Past winners and nominees for 2024
    90min10 hours ago
    Arsenal injury updates ahead of Liverpool clash
    90min2 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Mitre unveil official FA Cup ball ahead of 2024/25 tournament
    90min2 days ago
    The stats behind Kylian Mbappe's nightmare Clasico debut
    90min1 day ago
    RANKED: 7 best players of Premier League Gameweek 9
    90min3 hours ago
    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min2 days ago
    5 key takeaways from the 2024/25 WSL season so far
    90min1 day ago
    The Suicide of Former Child Star Jon Paul Steuer ('Grace Under Fire'/'Star Trek'): Six Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Barcelona's Raphinha reveals thoughts of summer exit
    90min2 days ago
    Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    2024 Ballon d’Or Women’s Club of the Year: Nominees, past winners and predictions
    90min1 day ago
    Barcelona set to debut Coldplay kit in El Clasico clash
    90min2 days ago
    Mikel Arteta dismisses Arsenal injury crisis ahead of Liverpool game
    90min2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy