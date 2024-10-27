Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    3 ways Mikel Arteta could solve Arsenal's defensive crisis against Liverpool

    By Jude Summerfield,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Mikel ArtetaLiverpool vs arsenalArsenal'S futureMikel Arteta'S tacticsChampions LeagueInjury updates

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    5 key takeaways from the 2024/25 WSL season so far
    90min1 day ago
    Erik ten Hag reveals the Man Utd result this season which he 'totally ignores'
    90min2 days ago
    Man Utd predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
    90min2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Mitre unveil official FA Cup ball ahead of 2024/25 tournament
    90min2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker14 days ago
    The stats behind Kylian Mbappe's nightmare Clasico debut
    90min1 day ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern12 days ago
    The youngest footballers ever
    90min10 hours ago
    Barcelona's Raphinha reveals thoughts of summer exit
    90min2 days ago
    Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Football transfer rumours: Man Utd told to sign Mbeumo; Raphinha's Barcelona future revealed
    90min1 day ago
    What is the Socrates Award? Past winners and nominees for 2024
    90min10 hours ago
    Mikel Arteta dismisses Arsenal injury crisis ahead of Liverpool game
    90min2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy