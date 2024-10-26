Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    Carlo Ancelotti explains reasons behind damaging 4-0 defeat in El Clasico

    By Jude Summerfield,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    El ClasicoCarlo AncelottiReal Madrid performanceChampions LeagueCarlo Ancelotti'S strategyKylian Mbappe'S impact

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    How Jude Bellingham can match Lionel Messi record in El Clasico
    90min2 days ago
    X react as Barcelona earn thumping Clasico win over Real Madrid
    90min2 days ago
    Ballon d'Or 2024 winners: Full list as Rodri and Bonmati win top prizes
    90min7 hours ago
    Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min2 days ago
    The best players who never won the Ballon d'Or
    90min19 hours ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Hansi Flick hails teenage duo ahead of huge El Clasico clash
    90min2 days ago
    Five Delicious Spots to Try In the U.S.’s First Official ‘Little Arabia’ in Orange County
    L.A. TACO13 days ago
    What is the Kopa Trophy? Past winners and nominees for 2024
    90min1 day ago
    Barcelona's Lamine Yamal named Kopa Trophy winner
    90min4 hours ago
    Senior Gentleman Bordeaux
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    2024 Ballon d’Or Women’s Club of the Year: Nominees, past winners and predictions
    90min1 day ago
    Erik ten Hag sacked as Manchester United manager
    90min12 hours ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    5 key takeaways from the 2024/25 WSL season so far
    90min2 days ago
    Trent Alexander-Arnold makes shocking Ballon d'Or claim
    90min2 days ago
    Barcelona legend takes swipe at Real Madrid with huge claim after Clasico win
    90min1 day ago
    Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Arsenal confirm huge injury returns for Liverpool clash
    90min1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy