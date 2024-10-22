Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    Toni Kroos reveals how he told Carlo Ancelotti about his retirement

    By Jamie Spencer,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Girona vs Slovan Bratislava: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min2 days ago
    'He's great to learn from' - Dominic Solanke reveals Harry Kane conversations
    90min2 days ago
    Champions League predictions: Tuesday's Matchday 3 fixtures
    90min2 days ago
    Vikings Rumored to Trade Sam Darnold to NFC Opponent
    FlurrySports1 day ago
    Returning Barcelona star concedes 'I've been dreaming about this moment'
    90min2 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Denmark launch limited edition hummel x HALO shirt blending football & fashion
    90min19 hours ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Road Ahead: Previewing the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
    90min2 days ago
    Ex-Man Utd star set to make shock professional tennis debut
    90min1 day ago
    How Jose Mourinho has done at Fenerbahce so far ahead of Man Utd reunion
    90min9 hours ago
    Neymar reacts as Estevao breaks his goal record in Brazil
    90min1 day ago
    Atalanta vs Celtic: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Toni Kroos reveals standout moment from Real Madrid career
    90min1 day ago
    Man City predicted lineup vs Sparta Prague - Champions League
    90min1 day ago
    Why John Stones' late Man City winner was awarded against Wolves
    90min2 days ago
    Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min2 days ago
    Jose Mourinho's managerial record against Man Utd
    90min1 day ago
    Thomas Frank makes surprise admission over Man Utd job
    90min16 hours ago
    Atletico Madrid vs Lille: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Mikel Arteta sends warning to Liverpool ahead of Premier League clash
    90min16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy