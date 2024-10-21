Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    Arsenal star admits to 'confidence' issues over red card problems

    By Tom Gott,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tottenham predicted lineup vs AZ Alkmaar - Europa League
    90minlast hour
    Young Boys vs Inter: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min15 hours ago
    PSG vs PSV Eindhoven: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Zinedine Zidane ignores Cristiano Ronaldo when naming favourite Real Madrid players
    90min2 days ago
    Denmark launch limited edition hummel x HALO shirt blending football & fashion
    90min6 hours ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    The Road Ahead: Previewing the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
    90min2 days ago
    Powerhouse Project launches Pixel FC Academy to empower next generation of women in sports media
    90min1 day ago
    Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny release iconic adidas collection
    90min2 days ago
    Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund: Player ratings as Vinicius stars in comeback win
    90min22 hours ago
    Arne Slot explains why Federico Chiesa has barely played for Liverpool
    90min5 hours ago
    Atalanta vs Celtic: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min17 hours ago
    Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min2 days ago
    Toni Kroos reveals standout moment from Real Madrid career
    90min1 day ago
    Why John Stones' late Man City winner was awarded against Wolves
    90min2 days ago
    Man Utd injuries: Every player out of Fenerbahce clash
    90min6 hours ago
    Jose Mourinho wants belated Man Utd Premier League title with Man City dig
    90minlast hour
    In-form Man Utd centre-back ruled out of Fenerbahce trip
    90min4 hours ago
    Thomas Frank makes surprise admission over Man Utd job
    90min2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy