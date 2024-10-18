Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    Jonny Evans comes out in defence of under-fire Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag

    By Jack Gallagher,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Alejandro Garnacho explains why Man Utd were 'very angry' in Brentford victory
    90min6 hours ago
    Man Utd confirm extent of Kobbie Mainoo injury blow
    90min2 days ago
    Erik ten Hag responds to Man Utd's decision to end Sir Alex Ferguson payments
    90min1 day ago
    Erik ten Hag hints at using buy-back clause to sign ex-Man Utd defender
    90min1 day ago
    Lionel Messi provides shock update on his playing future
    90min2 days ago
    Erik ten Hag slams 'fairytales' about Man Utd future
    90min2 days ago
    Man Utd vs Brentford: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Football transfer rumours: Man Utd hatch Davies plan; Liverpool plot Kounde bid
    90min8 hours ago
    Inter Miami qualify for Club World Cup after Lionel Messi's 11-minute hat-trick
    90min7 hours ago
    Tottenham vs West Ham: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Arsenal's worst players in 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth
    90min10 hours ago
    Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Gareth Taylor: Man City determined to dethrone Chelsea and win WSL title
    90min2 days ago
    Pep Guardiola hints at Man City contract decision
    90min4 hours ago
    Golden Boy 2024 nominees - ranked
    90min1 day ago
    Barcelona president confirms contract talks with 3 key players
    90min22 hours ago
    Mikel Arteta reveals who is to blame for Arsenal's shock defeat to Bournemouth
    90min4 hours ago
    Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min1 day ago
    Arsenal favourite set to leave for exciting coaching role
    90min2 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy