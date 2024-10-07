Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • 90min

    Is Bruno Fernandes banned for Man Utd's next Europa League game?

    By James Cormack,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Utd's September player of the month as chosen by fans
    90min2 hours ago
    Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid speed up Alexander-Arnold plan; Man Utd consider Xavi as Ten Hag replacement
    90min2 days ago
    Report: Man Utd reach Erik ten Hag verdict after 6 hour meeting
    90min13 hours ago
    Alexis Mac Allister offers injury update after Liverpool's latest scare
    90min2 days ago
    Jurgen Klopp's new job and start date confirmed after Liverpool exit
    90min14 hours ago
    Darwin Nunez handed temporary reprieve after mass brawl
    90min1 day ago
    Red Bull and Jurgen Klopp - what clubs will he be advising and what is his job?
    90min6 hours ago
    Man City lash out at legal verdict summary in letter to all Premier League clubs
    90min1 day ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Jules Kounde: Paving the way for modern footballers at Paris Fashion Week
    90min1 day ago
    RANKED: The 6 best players of WSL Gameweek 3
    90min2 days ago
    Bayern Munich Frauen vs Arsenal Women: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min18 hours ago
    Man City Women vs Barcelona Femini: Preview, predictions and lineups
    90min16 hours ago
    Chelsea 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Blues succeed in first Champions League outing
    90min1 day ago
    Ange Postecoglou slams 'worst defeat' of Tottenham career after Brighton collapse
    90min2 days ago
    England stars headline Burberry's latest campaign
    90min1 day ago
    Sonia Bompastor: Chelsea need to be 'smarter' despite Real Madrid victory
    90min10 hours ago
    Man City chief to step down after 2024/25 season
    90min1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy