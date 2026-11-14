MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people died and a third person was seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Isabella County, according to the Michigan State Police. Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post and the Sixth District Special Investigation Section responded around 4:15 a.m. to the 4700 block of Commons Drive in Mount Pleasant.

Troopers located two deceased victims at the scene, while responders transported the third person to a hospital with serious injuries. Law enforcement reported that there is no immediate threat to the public. State police laboratory personnel are processing evidence at the scene and officials asked the public to avoid the area.