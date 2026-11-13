EGLE’s violation notice puts the August force main spill at about 21,000 gallons, with less than 10,000 reaching Boardman Lake. No fines are attached, and Garfield Township has accepted a $1.78 million bid to replace the aging line.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a violation notice over the August sewer force main failure under South Airport Road.

According to the notice, the break spilled about 21,000 gallons of raw sewage onto the road and into nearby wetlands.

EGLE’s Water Resources Division issued the notice Oct. 14. It names the Garfield Township contributing municipality, whose sewer system the Grand Traverse County Department of Public Works operates and maintains.

The notice cites Part 31 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, which makes it a violation to discharge raw or partially treated sewage onto land or into state waters.

According to the notice, sewage flowed onto the road surface, shoulder and median and into wetlands at Medalie Park from about 1:33 p.m. Aug. 25 until about 1:33 a.m. Aug. 26. An estimated 10,000 gallons or less reached Boardman Lake at its southeast banks.

The notice says the violation has ended and includes no fines. It required a written response by Nov. 16.

“These are important, but these are pretty relatively low level,” said Noah Karberg, Grand Traverse County’s director of public works. He said the gist of the violation is that “it’s illegal to put raw sewage onto the ground or into the waterway, whether it’s deliberate or accidental.”

The letter did not prescribe any penalties or any sanctions, Karberg said.

Karberg said EGLE could escalate if it were unhappy with the county’s response, for example through a consent order that sets a repair deadline with fines for missing it.

“I think it would be unusual for an organization in this situation to be fully visible, fully compliant and then still receive further fines or sanctions,” he said.

The county sent its response Nov. 2, two weeks before the deadline. EGLE asked for a repair timeline, a description of cleanup efforts and an explanation of the cause. Karberg added a fourth section on the township’s plan to replace the line. He said he put the violation letter in his meeting packet so the public could see it.

“Violation notices, these happen,” he said. “I think it’s important to do what I’ve done, which is daylight them and make sure they’re fully transparent in view of the public.”

The response walks through the night of the spill. DPW was notified around 1:30 p.m., and Karberg reported the spill to EGLE by phone at 1:53 p.m. Crews diverted flow into other parts of the sewer system, and Sara Lee voluntarily suspended production to cut wastewater flows. Firefighters redirected surface sewage into the road median. The Grand Traverse County Road Commission set up erosion controls to keep sewage out of the Boardman Lake slough, and GFL Environmental trucks pumped and hauled sewage away.

A county pump brought to the site around 5 p.m. could not establish suction. According to the response, a bypass set up after a contractor’s pump arrived around 6 p.m. stopped new sewage from reaching the water. Karberg reported at 7:58 p.m. that flow into the water had been halted.

Crews exposed the pipe around 7:30 p.m. and found a roughly 4-foot crack along its bottom. A replacement section was in place by 2 a.m. The pump station was back in service at about 2:30 a.m., after a pressure test showed no leaks. EGLE staff on scene recommended lime, and DPW spread about 200 pounds on the road shoulders the next morning.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department issued a Level 4 no-body-contact advisory for Boardman Lake and affected downstream waters Aug. 25.

Gourdie-Fraser Inc., the Board of Public Works’ consulting engineer, reviewed the failure. According to its assessment, the HDPE force main was installed in the late 1970s, and South Airport Road was later expanded over it. The pipe sat about 4.5 feet below the road surface, and the assessment found its roughly 5/8-inch wall inadequate for current traffic.

The response also says detour traffic from the Airport and Cass Road sewer break and the Beitner Road bridge failure put more heavy vehicles on the line.

The assessment concludes the failure “resulted from cumulative structural stresses imposed on an older HDPE force main.”

Garfield Township is replacing the line, which serves about 2,500 customers. Gourdie-Fraser recommended Team Elmer’s for a base bid of $1,776,074.50, which includes $1,521,062 for the force main and $255,012.50 for asphalt.

The township board accepted the bid Oct. 27. The new main will run parallel to the existing one.

Karberg said the county’s spill response plan worked during the break and he doesn’t expect changes to how it handles incidents.

He said the spill does make the case to ratepayers for planned projects to inventory and assess infrastructure and improve long-term maintenance.

Karberg said Friday the replacement is underway.

“I think Garfield Township and their leadership deserves a ton of credit because this permanent replacement is underway,” he said.