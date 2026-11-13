CADILLAC — The Cadillac West Corridor Improvement Authority is seeking to expand its district boundaries to include four additional parcels of land and extend 500 feet into Lake Cadillac. The proposed expansion aims to adjust the official footprint of the tourism-oriented commercial area ahead of an upcoming review by local leaders.

Cadillac’s West Corridor is a commercial district centered around the M-115 and M-55 corridors, situated in the area between Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell. The district serves as a primary hub for local tourism and commercial activity.

The area includes a variety of commercial and recreational operations, including restaurants, hotels and retailers. It also encompasses prominent recreational destinations, such as Mitchell State Park and the Carl T. Johnson Fishing Center.

Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia explained that the primary motivation behind the land expansion is correcting an administrative error made when the district boundary lines were first established. Four southern parcels along Sunnyside Drive near M-115 were inadvertently left out of the original map.

Peccia emphasized that the properties in question logically belong within the commercial zone. “This is cleaning up the map, is essentially what this is doing. And it’s a few properties that should have already been a part of it,” Peccia said.

He noted that because of an error when the district was established, the properties were left off despite already being located in the west end of Cadillac.

Peccia clarified the specific scope of the property adjustments being submitted to city leaders. “We’re talking about including parcels that are in the zoning district but are not in the corridors boundary,” Peccia said, adding that the properties are “already in the geography.”

The evaluation of the district’s area has been an ongoing process. Official reviews have focused on resolving the mapping error while simultaneously incorporating an area of Lake Cadillac that had not been included in the original boundary layout.

In addition to adjusting the land parcels, the proposal extends the district boundary 500 feet into Lake Cadillac. Peccia stated that incorporating the waterway area into the district will allow the city and the authority to seek outside funding for local improvements. Peccia explained the practical significance of extending the district into the lake. “The reason why that’s important to include that waterway area is because that will then allow the Corridor Improvement Authority and the city to apply for grants that can help us improve things and beautify things,” Peccia said.

Under the proposed boundary, grant funding could be applied to various water-related projects and property enhancements. Peccia noted that “things such as shoreline protections, maybe adding a fishing pier, whatever improvements that might come along that involve the waterway would now be eligible to be able to receive some outside funding to help.”

City officials also addressed community concerns regarding the potential impact of the boundary changes. Officials confirmed that if approved, the expansion will not increase taxes for property owners. Additionally, officials clarified that the proposal will not allow for more short-term rentals, addressing a controversial topic for some local residents.

Monday’s upcoming City Council meeting marks the culmination of an evaluation process that has been underway for quite a while with the Corridor Improvement Authority.

A public hearing and official vote on the expansion proposal are scheduled for the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall.