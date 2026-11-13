Chairman Jim MacInnes says any buyer for Benzie County’s largest employer would need the capital to grow the resort and values that match the family’s

its options.

Crystal Mountain marks 70 years in 2026.

It began as the Buck Hills Ski Club, which opened in 1956 after students at Benzonia High School searched the county for land suited to downhill skiing.

A group of 96 investors bought the land from the state in 1960 and renamed it Crystal Mountain.

George and Althea Petritz and their partners acquired the resort in 1966, when it faced foreclosure.

MacInnes and his wife, Chris, the Petritzes’ daughter, came to Crystal Mountain from California in 1985, after her family asked whether they would be interested in coming back to Michigan.

“We’ve never regretted coming back here,” MacInnes said. “It’s such a beautiful place. We feel like we live in Paradise here.”

He said the family has built the resort incrementally over the last 40 years.

More than $200 million has been invested since the family created a master plan for the property, called Emergent Directions, in 1989.

Crystal now covers about 1,500 acres.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said.

MacInnes said the family wants to find a compatible company with a compatible vision and the financial capital to take Crystal “to another level.” A resort with a lot of assets and a lot of responsibilities takes capital, he said.

Asked whether he feels a responsibility as the resort’s steward, MacInnes said, “Oh, absolutely.”

“That’s why the value set of anyone we would partner with or sell to is so critical for us,” he said.

Those long-held values include taking care of people, the land and the environment, and being good citizens of the community, he said. Whether someone is a good fit will depend on the individual or organization involved.

On large resort companies buying up ski areas out West, MacInnes said he is not sure the trend is the best thing and that it depends on each resort’s goals. He said he is not sure Crystal would get the attention of a large company like Vail.

“There’s, I think, an advantage to being more locally owned to the extent you can be, but that’s not always the case either,” he said.

MacInnes said Crystal has about 400 acres of developable land and the topography to significantly increase its number of ski slopes and its uphill lift capacity.

The resort could also add another golf course and attractions such as snow tubing, he said. A land planner based in Whistler has developed plans over the years for more skiing, golf and real estate.

Crystal’s website lists North Village as the resort’s current development focus. A $3.5 Mmountain operations center opened this year.

The family would like to find someone who will invest in that development, not only acquire the resort, MacInnes said.

“We have a long history. We have, I think, a good reputation. We have, I think, a lot of potential for growth. But it’s going to take some capital to do that,” he said.

He described the decision as a long process. The family recognized it probably makes sense to move forward either with the family or with another company or individual, which MacInnes called a dual strategy.

“Time is on our side,” he said. “We really don’t have to rush into anything, but we like to do things that are important but not urgent.”

For employees and visitors who may be uneasy about the news, MacInnes said the family’s goal is to maintain the same values going forward.

He said that when he and his wife arrived in 1985, they thought they were coming to a ski area. Over the next 40 years, the family developed a year-round community with stakeholders and friends across Benzie County, the state and the Midwest.

“People like to come here,” MacInnes said. “It’s their special place and we want it to stay that way.”

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