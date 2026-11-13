UPDATE: The ground stop at all U.S. airports was lifted at approximately 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

At 8:48 p.m., a text message from Cherry Capital Airport said “TVC is currently loading passengers.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy in a press conference said an antiquated communications system and inconsistencies with radar data caused nearly 5 hours of delays and canceled flights as nearly 1.5 million people were traveling by air.

Duffy said the “incredibly old system” has “old hardware that went down.”

Duffy also said that it will take time for planes and crews to get passengers to their destinations after more than 9,800 delays and 5,000 cancellations nationwide, according to Flightaware.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide flight ground stop Friday afternoon due to technical communication issues at regional air traffic control facilities. According to the Associated Press, the agency stated that the ground stop was ordered: “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communications problem impacted 22 regional air traffic control centers responsible for managing aircraft traveling between airports across the country. This marks the first nationwide ground stop since a critical computer system failure in January 2023, following a previous instance after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

The disruption comes as the government works to modernize aging technology. Since Congress authorized $12.5 billion for the initiative last year, workers have been replacing legacy copper wiring with fiber optic cables and phasing out traditional radio equipment.

However, significant tasks remain. Duffy noted that an additional $30 billion is required to finish the modernization and the White House has started urging Congress to authorize the funding.

FAA experts are currently investigating the issue.