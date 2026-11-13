GRAYLING — A longtime connection to canoe racing helped inspire one Grayling entrepreneur to bring a well-known paddlesports brand to Northern Michigan.

Chad Swander purchased the assets of Zaveral Racing Equipment in 2024 and moved the operation to Grayling, bringing the company’s legacy of paddle manufacturing to the heart of Michigan’s canoe country.

Swander has been involved in canoe racing since the late 1980s. Today, the company makes carbon-fiber paddles, dragon boat paddles, canoe seats, ski poles and other composite products.

More than 80% of the paddles used in the Au Sable River Canoe Marathon are produced by the company.

Swander said the business was a natural fit for his family and the Grayling community, where the annual canoe marathon draws paddlers from across the country.

“My whole family’s been involved in the canoe marathon for a lot of years and so it was kind of a good fit for us and a good fit for Grayling,” Swander said.

Getting the business established and expanding production, however, required additional space and equipment.

That’s where Northern Initiatives stepped in. The organization provided financing to help Zaveral Racing Equipment expand its product offerings.

Swander said securing financing can be difficult for startups that haven’t built a long financial track record.

“When you’re a startup, you don’t have a very long track record of paying the bills and income” Swander said. “And so it’s sometimes hard to get a bank or a traditional lending institution to talk to you without months of paperwork.”

Northern Initiatives provides financing and business support to entrepreneurs who may have difficulty qualifying for traditional loans. The organization says its work helps businesses start, grow and create economic opportunities in communities across Michigan.

Swander hopes to continue expanding production, reaching more recreational paddlers and eventually getting into manufacturing racing canoes.

For him, the goal is to build on a longstanding connection to canoe racing while keeping a recognizable name in the paddling world rooted in Northern Michigan.