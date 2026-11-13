ELK RAPIDS- Elk Rapids Cherryland Middle School is bringing families into the gymnasium through its annual “Take Your Parents to PE” Day. The initiative invites parents to participate directly in physical education classes alongside their children to strengthen connections between families and school staff.

School leaders host the event twice annually, holding one session during the fall and another outdoor session during the spring semester.

Josh Haggerty is the principal at Cherryland Middle School, and he noted that while middle school students often push back against parental involvement, interactive school events create a positive atmosphere for families and educators alike.

“I think specifically the take your parents to PE.... it’s so important to get families out into the school, doing things that are active that are engaging,” Haggerty said. “And you build that connection between parents and show parents all the great things that are happening at school.... it makes things better for kids and and us here as a staff as well.”

Haggerty added that physical education activities offer a distinct dynamic compared to traditional school interactions.

“Sometimes, especially middle schoolers, they will push back a little bit on having their parents join,” Haggerty said. “But I think when you do a fun activity like take your parents to PE, it just it’s not just a parent teacher conference or something like that where you have parents involved, but everyone’s doing something fun together.”

He also emphasized the role of community support in the district. “I think any time we can bring parents into school, it just brings out the community,” Haggerty said. “And, we couldn’t do this without our families. We’re lucky here in Elk Rapids to have amazing families.”

Ann DeVogel serves as a physical education teacher at Cherryland Middle School and coordinates class activities for participating families. She explained that middle school brings a shift in family dynamics, making school events particularly relevant.

DeVogel noted that the event offers flexible participation options for parents, whether they choose to join the physical activities directly or observe from the sidelines. Class exercises can be modified for any fitness level or physical ability.

She emphasized the importance of staying connected as students transition into adolescence: “support their child at the middle school level, especially because there’s that distance that we feel where the independence increases and the dependance decreases, which is what we want, but we also want to be involved in our students lives.”

DeVogel highlighted memorable moments from the class sessions, including a visit from a student’s grandfather, known as Grandpa King, who came from local orchards to participate alongside students.

Cory Weaver is a local parent who attended the physical education class alongside his daughter, eighth grader Riley Weaver. He expressed appreciation for the chance to engage directly with school activities as his child gets older.

“It means a lot. I feel like these opportunities are dwindling,” Cory Weaver said. “And, the fact that they hold this, a couple times a year is really fun for me to come out and support her. And we get to do something fun together.”

He noted that seeing school operations firsthand reinforces parental confidence in the district.

“I feel like it just encourages both our bond and just our, you know, getting to see the the school do such a good job,” Cory Weaver said. “It’s it’s just only encourages our faith in school more.”

Riley Weaver, an eighth grade student at Cherryland Middle School, shared that fitness and working out are regular parts of her family routine. She described the opportunity to exercise alongside her father in a school setting as a meaningful experience.

“Getting to do that is even more special because you get to be with your parent while doing something. We enjoy,” Riley Weaver said.

She noted that seeing parents participate firsthand helps bridge the gap between home life and school instruction.

“You get to bond with your parent and then you also get to be healthy while doing it,” Riley Weaver said.

Cherryland Middle School holds the event twice a year. The next session is planned for the spring on the school football field, featuring outdoor games and activities for different grade levels.